Beyond Lithium Inc. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3rd at 1:00-1:30pm EST/10:00-10:30am PST

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF), based in Winnipeg, Manitoba focused on Canadian critical minerals exploration, today announced that Mr. Allan Frame President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 3rd.

DATE: December 3rd

TIME: 1:00-1:30pm EST/ 10:00-10:30am PTST

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

Recent Company Highlights

Beyond Lithium Inc. (the “Company” or “Beyond Lithium”) (CSE:BY) (OTCQB:BYDMF) is pleased to provide an update on its Rare One rare earths project in British Columbia and to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,00 flow-through units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the “Offering”).

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company’s portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

CONTACTS:

Beyond Lithium Inc.

Allan Frame

President and CEO

403-470-8450

allan.frame@beyondlithium.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

