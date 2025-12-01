Precore Gold Presenting at Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the “Company” or “Precore Gold”) today announces that Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live during the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by the OTC’s VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: December 3

TIME: 1:30 PM EST (30 minutes, presentation and Q&A)

LINK: Precore Gold Live Presentation

1x1 meetings by appointment: December 3 to December 9

Schedule meeting with Precore Gold here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, attendees are invited to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with the Company, or to listen to the presentation which will be made available in archive.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate long-term shareholder returns. The Company is focused on their flagship properties, the Arikepay property, in Arequipa, Peru and the Lac Big-Rush property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific Tier-1 mining camps, in politically stable jurisdictions, that contain important historical drilling results that are highly prospective and have not seen any follow-up work in years. Precore Gold’s mission is underpinned by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: precoregoldcorp@gmail.com

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

Forward-looking statements

