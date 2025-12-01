Guanajuato Silver to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 2nd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guanajuato Silver (OTCQX:GSVRF), based in Mexico, focused on silver and gold production, today announced that James Anderson, CEO & Chairman, will present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Invetor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 2nd.

DATE: December 2nd

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Guanajuato Silver

Guanajuato Silver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

