City Motivators Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant 

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Motivators received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

City Motivators is transforming how communities empower their youth. Focused on at-risk individuals aged 8 to 18, City Motivators envisions a future where every young person is equipped with the tools to lead, thrive, and make meaningful contributions to their neighborhoods.

Through free, community-rooted programs like the Chi Youth Leadership Program, College Essential Care Kit initiative, and outreach services, City Motivators connects youth and families to vital resources. Their work is guided by a mission to eliminate hopelessness and foster resilience in underserved communities through mentorship, education, and collective action.

At the core of City Motivators’ approach is a belief in the power of community. Many of the youth it serves face systemic barriers, from poverty and violence to lack of access to necessities. City Motivators meets them where they are: in schools, at block parties, and through hands-on workshops that build life skills and self-esteem.

“We believe it takes a village,” says Felicia Walker, Founder and Executive Director. “Our work is about showing up, listening, and creating spaces where youth feel seen, heard, and supported. When we invest in our young people, we invest in the future of our communities.”

City Motivators’ impact extends beyond mentorship. Its programs foster leadership, promote wellness, and encourage civic engagement. Whether through financial literacy workshops, creative arts programs, or community events, youth gain confidence and discover their potential to be changemakers.

By investing in youth and strengthening community ties, City Motivators is shaping a future where every child grows up in a safe, resource-rich environment, and where hope is not just a word, but a lived reality.

“City Motivators is helping young people see what’s possible by surrounding them with support and opportunity. We are grateful to contribute to its efforts to build stronger, more hopeful communities,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

