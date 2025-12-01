SALI Power Tool Accessories: Now Open for Global Partnerships in MENA, Africa, and LATAM

JINHUA, China, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALI, a global leader in power tool accessories, today launched its "Emerging Market Partnership Program", actively recruiting premium agents across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. With 6 products ranking TOP3 and 14 in TOP10 on Amazon US/EU sites, plus proven expertise serving over 1 million professional users in Western markets, SALI offers new partners risk-free supply chain support and high-return brand empowerment to jointly explore the blue ocean of global tool accessories.





SALI Power Tool Accessories Products, Best Sellers on Amazon European and American Sites





Why SALI? – Trusted by Millions in Europe & America

1. Unmatched Brand Strength as a Global TOP3 Player

Flagship products like 4.5" grinding wheels and steel drill bits dominate Amazon’s U.S./UK/DE TOP3 sales with 35%+ repurchase rate.

3,000+ SKUs covering metal/stone/woodworking, construction, automotive repair, and more.



2. Proven Success in 160+ Markets

45 national-level agents with 20% YoY growth in Europe/America.

50% annual growth for Belt & Road partners (e.g., Turkmenistan, Ethiopia).





SALI Ethiopia Agent Annual Meeting on-site

3. Low-Risk Partnership Model

Priority stocking: 8,000m² dedicated warehouse ensures rapid delivery.

Zero-hassle: 1:1 free replacement for defective products.





SALI Directly affiliated warehouse

What SALI Offers Partners?

1. Localized Support

Multilingual collateral (Arabic/Spanish).

Customized product recommendations (e.g., stone-cutting tools for the Middle East).

2. Profit Protection

Price protection against cross-region sales.

Joint social media campaigns to boost local visibility.

3. Brand Credibility

Certifications: MPA, EN12413, EU safety standards.

Join Us Today Requirements:

Distribution experience in tools/construction materials.

Local warehouse & sales team.

Support Policies:

Full market protection + store decoration, exhibition, and ad subsidies.

Apply Now:

Visit SALI’s global recruitment page; expect a dedicated manager within 3 business days.

"At SALI, our partners’ success is ours. Together, let’s make ‘the choice of millions’ a global reality."—SALI CEO





SALI Global market layout

ABOUT SALI:

SALI, under Zhejiang Sali Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd., is a global tool brand offering power tool accessories, hand tools, and pneumatic tools. Founded in 2010, SALI products are sold in over 160 countries, trusted by professionals worldwide for quality and reliability.

