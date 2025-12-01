JLT Mobile Computers and MākuSafe® Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Connected Worker and Forklift Safety Solutions

Växjö, Sweden, December 1, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers,, a leading provider of high-performance rugged mobile computing solutions for demanding industrial environments, and MākuSafe®, a prominent connected-worker wearable and safety data analytics platform, today announced a strategic partnership in the USA. The collaboration is set to deliver a powerful, integrated solution that enhances worker safety, improves operational efficiency, and accelerates digital transformation across various industrial sectors.

This partnership is built on the successful field collaboration already underway between the two companies, who currently serve shared clients. The combined solution features JLT’s ruggedized mobile computers installed directly on powered industrial vehicles (PIVs) or forklifts—working in tandem with MākuSafe’s wearable technology and its Scout™ forklift safety application. This integration provides operators with vital real-time visibility into pedestrian proximity, significantly helping to reduce hazardous forklift-pedestrian interactions.

This type of risk remains a serious hazard in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities where forklift drivers often have difficulty seeing pedestrians. Early adopters leveraging the combined technologies have already reported substantial reductions in these interactions over short timeframes, alongside measurable gains in productivity linked to improved situational awareness and risk mitigation.

“We are excited to formalize our partnership with MākuSafe,” said Eric Miller, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers USA. “Combining our rugged mobile computing solutions with their innovative wearable technology creates a powerful solution for customers looking to reduce risk, streamline operations, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.”

Through this partnership, JLT and MākuSafe will jointly pursue new business opportunities, engage in co-branded marketing initiatives, and co-exhibit at major industry trade shows to expand their market reach. This integration offers industrial organizations a clear path to accelerate their digital transformation efforts by seamlessly connecting workers, equipment, and data-driven safety insights within their operations.

“MākuSafe is committed to helping organizations create safer, more productive environments through data-driven solutions,” said Todd Sutphen, President of MākuSafe. “Our partnership with JLT Mobile Computers strengthens our ability to provide real-time visibility into risks around powered industrial vehicles and further integrates the connected worker into Industry 4.0 operations. Together, we can help clients enhance safety performance while improving operational efficiency.”

The two companies will continue to advance joint capabilities and explore deeper integrations to support industrial customers seeking scalable, technology-enabled safety solutions that meet the rugged demands of their operations.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

About MākuSafe

MākuSafe is a leading connected worker wearable and safety data analytics platform designed to reduce workplace incidents, enhance safety, and improve productivity. The solution combines innovative wearable sensor technology with powerful data analytics to monitor and mitigate risks in real time. The AllyTM, a compact armband device, captures a range of environmental and physical data via sensors, such as motion, heat, air quality, noise levels, and ergonomic strain, providing safety leaders with actionable insights to proactively address hazards. MākuSafe’s approach collects no PII to ensure worker privacy, while fostering collaboration between safety teams and frontline employees through accessible, real-time data and MyVoiceTM push-to-talk communication capabilities. For more information about MākuSafe, visit makusafe.com.