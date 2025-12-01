XYRA Corp. Secures a License Agreement for Money Remittance and Cryptocurrency Transactions

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), an AI-driven, quantum-secure payment network uniting remittances, fintech, and crypto assets under one tokenized, compliant infrastructure, today announced that it has secured a license agreement that will enable XYRA to accept and process digital assets in real time, such as USDC stablecoin, as well as leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, with instant conversion to U.S. dollars or local fiat currencies.

First Mile of XYRA’s Proprietary Ecosystem

Today’s remittance landscape is split between two different worlds, traditional banking and digital assets, each with its own limitations. Traditional banking is defined by delays and high fees, where settlement typically takes 2-5 days, and costs range from 6-8%. XYRA is developing proprietary infrastructure that enables instant settlements, global reach, and substantially lower fees for both small businesses and individual users.

The newly secured infrastructure will allow XYRA to:

Enable merchants to accept crypto or stablecoin seamlessly , without changing their existing workflow.

, without changing their existing workflow. Provide instant settlements in fiat , removing price volatility for businesses and users.

, removing price volatility for businesses and users. Operate across borders , supporting transactions in multiple currencies and digital assets.

, supporting transactions in multiple currencies and digital assets. Integrate directly into XYRA’s proprietary ecosystem.

By deploying its proprietary platform, XYRA can bring core functionality online faster, while simultaneously expanding development of its full AI-driven, quantum-secure architecture.

“There’s a clear opportunity to finally bring remittance and fintech together,” said Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp. “From dollars and pesos to digital tokens, XYRA aims to make every transaction simple, fast, and secure.”

This agreement comes shortly after XYRA’s recently announced strategic partnership with Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: BCBC), which will integrate XYRA’s payment and security infrastructure into Bitcoin Bancorp’s licensed ATM network across North America.

Together, these steps strengthen XYRA’s early operational footprint while the company continues building its proprietary infrastructure.

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the crypto technologies market. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling markets. Under the leadership of Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, XYRA Corp. is building a talented team of experts to identify unique technologies and opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto and data center infrastructure sectors.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma™ technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

