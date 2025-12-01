Chicago Snowballs Launches First-Ever Co-Ed Baseball Sportstainment Offering

Chicago, Illinois, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Snowballs today announced the official debut of its co-ed professional, fun-first baseball program, a groundbreaking experience that blends athletic skill, performance, and community. The show offers something new for athletes who want more than just a shot at the minors or a dwindling chance at a national league. It gives multi-talented male and female athletes the opportunity to get paid fairly, entertain thousands, and break the limits of what baseball can be.





“It’s an opportunity for those who love playing the game but haven’t had the platform to be seen or valued. Chicago Snowballs gives them a chance to shine on a national stage, while bringing families and fans together in a fun, inclusive, and high-energy environment,” explained CEO and co-founder, Cherie Travis.

Co-founder brother, Paul Travis, added, "Growing up, we were enamored with Harlem Globetrotters creating a new kind of entertainment, bringing zany antics to the otherwise competition-focused game. We trust that true performers who couldn’t make the Savannah Bananas or the Women’s Pro Baseball League (WPBL) tryouts will apply to be Snowballs.”

Chicago Snowballs are not typical baseball players but rather the shortstop who plays the tuba… the pitcher who does gymnastics… and the outfielder who juggles. The Snowballs events are live, two-hour experiences filled with great baseball play, crowd interaction, and surprising performances that make each show memorable. It’s equal parts competition and connection, where athletes become favorites not just for how they play, but for how they make people feel.

Tryouts will be held January 5 - 9, 2026, at Rosemont Stadium. The application process is open to male and female players 18 and older, with a love of the game and a flair for performing.

Website: https://www.ChicagoSnowballs.com

Email: chicagosnowballs@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chicagosnowballs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chicagosnowballs

Chicago Snowballs is a sports entertainment team based in Chicagoland. Focused on fun, equality, and connection, the Snowballs are the first co-ed baseball team to offer equal pay and play to both men and women. The program blends the thrill of baseball with creative performance to give athletes a real path and fans a new kind of show. Chicago Snowballs is committed to opening doors, breaking barriers, and making people smile.

