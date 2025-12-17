Chicago Snowballs Announce Elite Leadership Team, Season Opener, Naming Contest, and New-Year Tryouts for Pro Baseball’s First Co‑Ed Sportstainment Offering

Chicago, IL, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Snowballs today announced four major milestones in its fun-first co-ed baseball launch: a powerhouse management team, the official season opener date, limited spots left for tryouts, and a naming contest.





Head Coach "Naps" -- Winningest Coach in Illinois High School Baseball History

First, the Snowballs named legendary head coach Mike Napoleon and seasoned revenue leader Todd Sawyer to the management team. “Naps” is the winningest coach in Illinois high school baseball history, known for building champions and culture. Sawyer joins as Chief Revenue Officer after being recruited from Visa Inc., bringing global partnership and loyalty marketing chops to the Snowballs organization.

The team confirmed its Season Opener game on May 3rd at Kerry Wood Stadium (north side Chicago) where fans will get their first full look at Chicago’s answer to the Savannah Bananas. “Equal pay, equal play, from the outset,” said CEO and co-founder, Cherie Travis. “hundreds of men and women interested in equality have applied for tryouts, elated they don’t have to hang up their glove!”

Tryouts are imminent, January 5–9 at the Rosemont Dome, for multi-talented athletes 18-88 who love baseball and are natural born performers.

Much like the Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals, the Chicago Snowballs will have a friendly rival team which is yet unnamed. The public will be invited to submit ideas for the second moniker and the person who submits that name will receive 2026 Season Tickets (details on the company website).

“We're gratified to have surpassed 1,000 fans on our waitlist for tickets before advertising,” said co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Travis (brother). “We want to help people remember why they fell in love with baseball in the first place: joy, community, and memories that last a lifetime.”

About Chicago Snowballs



Chicago Snowballs is a sports entertainment team based in Chicagoland. Focused on fun, equality, and connection, the Snowballs are the first co‑ed baseball team to offer equal pay and play to both men and women. The team blends the thrill of baseball with creative performance to give athletes a real path and fans a new kind of show. Chicago Snowballs is committed to opening doors, breaking barriers, and making people smile.

