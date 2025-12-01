BEINCOURT EASYCOURT Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule Contract

SAN ANTONIO and RESTON, Va., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEINCOURT, a leader in modern courtroom audiovisual technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that BEINCOURT’s EASYCOURT hybrid audio, video and evidence presentation solutions have been added to Carahsoft’s General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract. This joint announcement underscores the strength of the BEINCOURT Carahsoft partnership and enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to bring BEINCOURT’S affordable, pre-engineered AV courtroom system to Federal, State and Tribal courts through a trusted Government contract vehicle.

EASYCOURT is a cost-effective courtroom technology package purpose-built for the judicial environment. The solution integrates audio, video and evidence presentation into one seamless platform, eliminating the complexity and high costs traditionally associated with courtroom technology. EASYCOURT is available in both fixed and mobile configurations, with mobile systems supporting Disaster Recovery (DR) and Continuity of Operations (COOP) scenarios.

“Courts today face increasing demands for reliable hybrid technology that supports in-person and remote participation without adding complexity,” said Gregory Fechner, Vice President of Business Development at BEINCOURT. “Our work modernizing State and County courts with hybrid AV solutions has been central to our mission. This new contract, in partnership with Carahsoft, now enables us to bring that same level of support to the Federal judiciary, providing a proven, affordable and accessible solution for their technology initiatives. With innovations like StreamSync and SoundSphere built into EASYCOURT, we continue to deliver on our commitment to lowering costs and making hybrid AV technology more accessible to the courts.”

“Carahsoft is pleased to expand our collaboration with BEINCOURT by adding its EASYCOURT solutions to our GSA Schedule,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “This availability helps Federal, State and Tribal courts quickly acquire the hybrid AV courtroom technology they need to ensure secure, reliable and efficient proceedings. Alongside our reseller partners, we look forward to supporting BEINCOURT in bringing these innovative solutions to more judicial customers.”

Through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, Government agencies now have streamlined access to:



EASYCOURT Fixed Solutions – Affordable, pre-configured hybrid courtroom audio, video and evidence presentation systems for everyday judicial use.



Affordable, pre-configured hybrid courtroom audio, video and evidence presentation systems for everyday judicial use. EASYCOURT Mobile Solutions – Portable courtroom technology for DR/COOP, tribal courts and underserved regions.



EASYCOURT solutions are fully compatible with leading conferencing platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Webex, ensuring courts can support hybrid and remote proceedings without complexity. For more information on EASYCOURT solutions and procurement through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, visit www.beincourt.com/easycourt.

BEINCOURT’s EASYCOURT Solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6200 or BeInCourt@carahsoft.com; or view this complimentary webinar, Modernizing the Courtroom, hosted by BEINCOURT, Zoom and Carahsoft.

About BEINCOURT

Founded in 2018, BEINCOURT is dedicated to modernizing courtroom audiovisual technology with affordable, reliable, and innovative solutions. BEINCOURT is currently responsible for the modernization of hundreds of courtrooms for the largest Superior Court in the United States, a testament to its ability to deliver scalable, enterprise-level AV solutions. From large-scale integrations to mobile and disaster recovery kits, BEINCOURT ensures courts of all sizes have access to advanced hybrid AV systems. BEINCOURT’s mission is to bridge the technology gap and deliver solutions that make justice more accessible.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

