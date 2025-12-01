GHD to lead engineering and architecture for transit line extension in California’s Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, has been selected to lead the design and engineering efforts for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District’s (SMART) Healdsburg Extension. This transformative infrastructure project will bring passenger rail service to the heart of Sonoma County wine country.

Connecting communities through sustainable rail and non-motorized pathway expansion

The Healdsburg Extension represents a major milestone in fulfilling a voter-approved vision to connect communities across Marin and Sonoma counties. By extending SMART’s reach, the project will enhance regional mobility, reduce congestion along Highway 101 and support sustainable tourism and economic growth. The new rail service will provide residents and visitors with reliable, car-free access to jobs, services and destinations throughout the North Bay.

A segment of the 307-mile Great Redwood Trail, a multi-use rail-to-trail corridor linking the San Francisco and Humboldt Bays, will be expanded, providing residents and visitors with a safer, more accessible route for walking and biking.

A trusted partner in regional infrastructure

Building on a 15-year partnership with SMART, the City of Healdsburg, the Town of Windsor and Sonoma County, GHD brings deep familiarity with the system’s design standards and operational requirements. The firm has played a pivotal role in delivering SMART’s Initial Operating Segment, including the Larkspur and Windsor extensions, as well as multiple segments of the SMART Non-Motorized Pathways. GHD also served as the prime engineer for the rehabilitation of the Healdsburg Avenue Bridge over the Russian River, as well as the nationally recognized Windsor River Road/Windsor Road intersection improvement project.

“This project underscores GHD’s commitment to resilient infrastructure and community connectivity,” said Bill Silva, US Transportation Market Lead at GHD. “The Healdsburg Extension is more than a transportation project – it’s a commitment to strengthening local connections, supporting vibrant communities and creating lasting benefits for future generations.”

Collaborative delivery through progressive design-build

The Progressive Design-Build project is being led by Stacy Witbeck/Herzog, a Joint Venture. GHD will serve as the lead designer, supported by a multidisciplinary team that includes Stantec, Cinquini & Passarino, RailPros, PARIKH, and RSE. Modern Railway Systems (MRS) will lead the rail signaling and communications scope, with support from Pacific Railway Enterprises, bringing critical knowledge in SMART’s Positive Train Control (PTC) infrastructure and Track Driver eXtra (TDX) software.

The Healdsburg Extension will deliver nine miles of new track from Windsor to Healdsburg, a new SMART station in downtown Healdsburg and an extension of the SMART multiuse pathway to provide a safe, seamless link for people walking and cycling. Additional infrastructure upgrades include improved grade crossings, bridge rehabilitation and the installation of modern train control, signaling and communications systems.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with project completion anticipated by late 2028.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

