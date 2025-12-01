Trade Finance Market Worth USD 95.74 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Blockchain and Digitization, with APAC Leading the Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

The global trade finance market's steady growth is supported by the accelerating adoption of blockchain-enabled processes and digital platforms that streamline global transaction management, alongside rising cross-border trade activity.

Hyderabad, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, December 2025: According to Mordor Intelligence, the trade finance market size is valued at USD 80.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise to USD 95.74 billion by 2030, growing at a 3.49% CAGR. The sector is steadily shifting toward digital and open-account solutions, while letters of credit remain essential where transaction risks are higher. Regulatory advances such as MLETR and increased blockchain use are easing documentation challenges and strengthening confidence in receivables-based instruments. At the same time, tightening geopolitics is reshaping trade routes and increasing pressure on institutions to enhance AML compliance. 

Regional Market Overview 
 
Asia-Pacific continues to strengthen its position in trade finance, supported by a solid manufacturing base and rising adoption of digital trade systems. Singapore’s push for electronic trade documents is improving lender confidence, Japan’s coordinated industry digitization is gaining traction, China’s infrastructure initiatives continue to drive financing activity, and India’s export-focused policies are increasing demand for pre-shipment credit. 

North America remains influential due to the strength of the U.S. dollar and a mature fintech ecosystem. Recent regulatory clarity around digital settlement is helping streamline cross-border payments. Mexico’s increasing role in nearshoring is lifting the need for working-capital funding, while Canadian institutions are leveraging regional trade insights to offer more competitive receivables financing. 

Key Market Insights 

Global Trade Flows Gain Momentum Despite Disruptions 

Global shipping activity continues to push forward even amid sanctions, rerouted vessels, and higher freight costs. Countries like Vietnam and Mexico are benefiting as companies diversify their sourcing to manage geopolitical risks. With buyers holding more buffer inventory, demand for supply-chain finance is rising, and banks are increasingly combining trade-credit insurance with receivables programs. As overall trade expands, more businesses become eligible for financing, helping gradually ease funding gaps across emerging Asian markets. 

Digital Trade Tools Gain Traction Across Global Networks 

Digital systems and blockchain-backed platforms are reshaping how trade documents move between banks and corporates. Faster verification cycles and tokenized assets are opening new ways to fund receivables and improve liquidity. But with many platforms operating in isolation, companies still face heavy integration work to connect their systems. As a result, shared standards and interoperability frameworks are becoming essential for scaling digital trade solutions across markets. 

Key Segments Highlighted in the Trade Finance Market Report 

By Product Type 

  • Documentary 
  • Non-Documentary 

By Service Provider 

  • Banks 
  • Trade Finance Companies 
  • Insurance Companies 
  • Other Service Providers 

By Application 

  • Domestic 
  • International 

By Company Size 

  • Large Enterprises 
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 

By Financing Structure 

  • Structured Trade Finance 
  • Non-Structured Trade Financing 

By Geography 

  • North America 
  • South America 
  • Europe 
  • Asia-Pacific 
  • Middle East and Africa 

Overview – Trade Finance Industry 

Study Period    2019-2030   
Market Size Forecast  USD 95.74 Billion (2030)  
Industry Expansion  Growing at a CAGR of 3.49% during 2025-2030   
Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030    Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate 


Trade Finance Companies 

  • HSBC Holdings plc 
  • Citigroup Inc. 
  • BNP Paribas SA 
  • Standard Chartered PLC 
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
  • Bank of America Corp. 
  • Deutsche Bank AG 
  • Banco Santander SA 
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. 
  • Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 
  • Wells Fargo & Company 
  • Société Générale SA 
  • Barclays PLC 
  • UBS Group AG 
  • Euler Hermes (Allianz Trade) 
  • Atradius N.V. 
  • Coface SA 
  • Tradeteq Ltd. 
  • Finastra Group Holdings Ltd. 
  • Komgo SA 

About Mordor Intelligence:     
  
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.     
     
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.  


 

            








        

            

                

                    
