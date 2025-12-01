Trade Finance Market Worth USD 95.74 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Blockchain and Digitization, with APAC Leading the Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, December 2025: According to Mordor Intelligence, the trade finance market size is valued at USD 80.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise to USD 95.74 billion by 2030, growing at a 3.49% CAGR. The sector is steadily shifting toward digital and open-account solutions, while letters of credit remain essential where transaction risks are higher. Regulatory advances such as MLETR and increased blockchain use are easing documentation challenges and strengthening confidence in receivables-based instruments. At the same time, tightening geopolitics is reshaping trade routes and increasing pressure on institutions to enhance AML compliance.

Regional Market Overview



Asia-Pacific continues to strengthen its position in trade finance, supported by a solid manufacturing base and rising adoption of digital trade systems. Singapore’s push for electronic trade documents is improving lender confidence, Japan’s coordinated industry digitization is gaining traction, China’s infrastructure initiatives continue to drive financing activity, and India’s export-focused policies are increasing demand for pre-shipment credit.

North America remains influential due to the strength of the U.S. dollar and a mature fintech ecosystem. Recent regulatory clarity around digital settlement is helping streamline cross-border payments. Mexico’s increasing role in nearshoring is lifting the need for working-capital funding, while Canadian institutions are leveraging regional trade insights to offer more competitive receivables financing.

Key Market Insights

Global Trade Flows Gain Momentum Despite Disruptions

Global shipping activity continues to push forward even amid sanctions, rerouted vessels, and higher freight costs. Countries like Vietnam and Mexico are benefiting as companies diversify their sourcing to manage geopolitical risks. With buyers holding more buffer inventory, demand for supply-chain finance is rising, and banks are increasingly combining trade-credit insurance with receivables programs. As overall trade expands, more businesses become eligible for financing, helping gradually ease funding gaps across emerging Asian markets.

Digital Trade Tools Gain Traction Across Global Networks

Digital systems and blockchain-backed platforms are reshaping how trade documents move between banks and corporates. Faster verification cycles and tokenized assets are opening new ways to fund receivables and improve liquidity. But with many platforms operating in isolation, companies still face heavy integration work to connect their systems. As a result, shared standards and interoperability frameworks are becoming essential for scaling digital trade solutions across markets.

Key Segments Highlighted in the Trade Finance Market Report

By Product Type

Documentary

Non-Documentary

By Service Provider

Banks

Trade Finance Companies

Insurance Companies

Other Service Providers

By Application

Domestic

International

By Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Financing Structure

Structured Trade Finance

Non-Structured Trade Financing

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Overview – Trade Finance Industry





Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 95.74 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 3.49% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate



Trade Finance Companies

HSBC Holdings plc

Citigroup Inc.

BNP Paribas SA

Standard Chartered PLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corp.

Deutsche Bank AG

Banco Santander SA

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Société Générale SA

Barclays PLC

UBS Group AG

Euler Hermes (Allianz Trade)

Atradius N.V.

Coface SA

Tradeteq Ltd.

Finastra Group Holdings Ltd.

Komgo SA

