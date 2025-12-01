Associa Advantage Partners with National Pool Partners to Deliver Cleaner, Safer Community Pools

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, the vendor management and savings program of Associa, North America’s largest community association management firm, is delivering on its commitment to enhancing community living by partnering with National Pool Partners (NPP), a multi-regional pool service company providing professional residential and commercial maintenance and repair services. This partnership expands Associa Advantage’s curated vendor network to include a trusted leader dedicated to consistent, high‑quality pool care across key markets.

As Associa Advantage’s newest addition to its preferred vendor program, NPP will provide Associa-managed communities with access to its comprehensive suite of pool care services, ensuring safe, clean, and well-maintained amenities year-round.

“Associa Advantage is focused on creating partnerships that not only deliver measurable value to Boards and residents but also share our mission of providing quality and reliable service,” said President of Associa Advantage, Jennifer Shannon. “National Pool Partners’ professionalism, service depth, and multi‑market coverage make them an ideal addition to our program, and we’re excited to connect our branches and communities with their expertise.”

Founded by pool industry professionals, National Pool Partners is guided by a service-driven standard of “By Pool People, For Pool People,” while investing in training, safety, and operational excellence to elevate the customer experience. Their growing national footprint across established Associa markets and dedication to service excellence make them a valuable addition to the Associa Advantage partner network.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About National Pool Partners (NPP)

National Pool Partners is the leading U.S. platform for pool-service brands, operating locally through a network of market-centric companies while delivering a consistent customer experience nationwide. With a foundation built on merging best-in-class family-owned pool businesses, NPP provides advanced technology, unified operations support and growth opportunities for service teams, all while preserving each brand’s legacy and culture. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, NPP’s mission is to make pool ownership enjoyable—by keeping pools clean, healthy, and inviting, and by empowering the people who serve them. For more information, visit go-npp.com.