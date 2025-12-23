Associa Awards 2025 $2,500 Green Grant to Waterstone Property HOA for Water-Efficiency and Landscaping Initiatives

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa has announced the winner of its 2025 Associa Green Grant: Waterstone Property HOA. The association, managed by HMI, an Associa Company, was given the $2,500 grant for its comprehensive plan to conserve water and expand native landscaping while demonstrating strong resident involvement.

Established to advance community‑led sustainability, the Associa Green Grant provides funds to help Associa‑managed associations promote green living through environmentally friendly events and initiatives. Eligible projects include energy efficiency, green building, efficient water use, trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, education, and innovation. Applicants must be an Associa‑managed community and plan to implement their green initiative within the next year.

“The Associa Green Grant underscores our commitment to improving the environmental well‑being of the communities we serve,” said Anne Brumbalow, Corporate Citizenship and Communications Manager at Associa. “We created this grant to recognize associations that are proactively turning sustainability ideas into measurable action and working towards a greener future.”

Waterstone’s winning submission demonstrated creative approaches to sustainability, clear documentation of results, and strong resident involvement. The community partnered with its local water company, the UF/IFAS Extension of the University of Florida and the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to pilot a water‑efficiency program for a section of the neighborhood. With positive early outcomes, the association plans to expand the program community‑wide. In addition, Waterstone will convert to low‑maintenance, drought‑tolerant landscaping by removing invasive plants, replanting with native flora for pollinators and adopt preventative landscaping practices to reduce runoff.

“We are deeply grateful for the 2025 Associa Green Grant. This support accelerates our work and helps us take our project to the rest of our community and beyond,” said Elizabeth Pry-Smith, Board President from Waterstone Property HOA. “With HMI’s guidance and support from our local partners, we’ve launched a program that’s already helping residents conserve water. Our approach is proof of what neighbors can accomplish when they rally around sustainability.”

