Associa Donates Toys to Community Partners of Dallas’ Holiday Toy Drive

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFW-based Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, is helping one local charity create holiday magic this season by donating toys to Community Partners of Dallas’ (CPD) annual Holiday Toy Drive, held on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The annual event grants wishes for thousands of abused and neglected children across Dallas County.

In partnership with Child Protective Services, Associa had team members on-site volunteering and assisting CPS caseworkers. Volunteers helped distribute holiday wish lists and loaded toy-filled bags into vehicles to be delivered throughout Dallas County, turning community generosity into holiday joy for local children.

“The holidays are a special time of year, and every child deserves to see a gift under the tree,” said John Carona, CEO of Associa. “Our team members are proud to dedicate their time to support CPD and the CPS caseworkers who serve Dallas County’s most vulnerable children. With a sleigh full of toys and hands‑on volunteer efforts, we hope to make the holiday season a little brighter for children who need it most.”

Those who wish to support CPD’s Holiday Toy Drive can still do so at cpdtx.org/get-involved/drives/toy-drive.

