Associa’s Erica Horndasch Receives Andrea Sorgani President’s Award at CAI‑Illinois Excellence Awards and Winter Gala

Chicago, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland area, is proud to celebrate Vice President of Business Development Erica Horndasch as the recipient of the Andrea Sorgani President’s Award at the CAI Illinois Excellence Awards and Winter Gala. Selected by the chapter president, the award recognizes an individual for exemplary service and commitment to CAI while being instrumental in achieving CAI’s goals.

The Excellence Awards and Winter Gala is CAI Illinois’ annual celebration of volunteers and outstanding achievement in the community association industry. This year’s event brought together community association leaders and companies from across the region.

“Erica has a contagious enthusiasm for all things CAI, and an incredible ability to make everyone around her feel supported and valued,” said Michele Trina, president of Associa Chicagoland. “Erica, your dedication, heart and friendship embody everything this award represents.”

Horndasch has been a cornerstone of Community Association Industry for more than 20 years. During this time, she served in several roles including Conference and Exposition Committee Chair, six-year Board Member, chapter president in 2013, and a key member of the Volunteer Commission Committee, where she’s helped ensure every volunteer’s experience is positive and rewarding. Her creativity and care led to the creation of Associa Chicagoland’s Volunteer Appreciation event, now a cherished annual tradition every April.

Previously recognized by CAI Illinois for her achievements and influence, Horndasch was the recipient of the Rising Star in 2006 and the Olympus Award in 2011. Together, these honors reflect her enduring commitment and advocacy for the community association profession.

Associa Chicagoland supported this year’s gala as a Live Performance Sponsor, underscoring the company’s dedication to elevating community association professionals.

