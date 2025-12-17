RHOME Joins RISE Conference to Share AI Trends Shaping the Property Management Industry

Richardson, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the rental housing market continues to evolve through rapid advancements in automation and digital tools, residential real estate investors need to understand how to grow their portfolios and stay ahead of the 2026 market curve. In November, Sell2Rent hosted its RISE (Real Estate Investment Strategies) virtual conference, featuring Jason Ledell, National Director at RHOME, a rental operations company backed by Associa, America's largest HOA management company. The conference focused on actionable insights, forward-looking strategies, and tools that help investors navigate an increasingly data-driven and technology-enabled market.

This year’s event featured a lineup of CEOs, founders, and industry experts sharing forecasts, real-world case studies, and practical approaches to scaling and optimizing a changing economic landscape. Representing RHOME, Ledell spoke on the future of property management and the growing role of AI-powered technology in driving operational efficiency and long-term growth.

“Everything from tenant engagement to predictive maintenance is transforming across the board,” said Ledell. “That’s creating smarter, more efficient, and more responsive operations.”

His speech highlighted how artificial intelligence and connected technologies are reshaping property management through:

AI Communications , including 24/7 chatbots that improve responsiveness and tenant satisfaction

Smart access and IoT solutions that enhance safety, convenience, and property oversight

Tenant portals and automation that streamline payments, maintenance requests, and day-to-day interactions

Data-driven decision-making, where AI predicts occupancy and pricing trends, identifies retention risks, and optimizes leasing strategies

Future-proofing investments, using AI and IoT to create adaptive smart buildings, digital twins for real-time monitoring, and AI-powered sustainability initiatives that strengthen ESG performance and asset longevity

As investor expectations shift toward efficiency, transparency, and scalability, Ledell’s perspective underscores why AI is no longer optional, but essential, for property managers and investors seeking to remain competitive in 2026 and beyond.

“AI gives asset managers better insights and smarter tools,” said Ledell. “It doesn’t compete; it amplifies.”

About RHOME

RHOME is a technology-forward property management platform focused on delivering operational efficiency, enhanced tenant experiences, and data-driven insights for property owners and investors. By leveraging automation, AI, and smart technology, RHOME helps modernize property management for today’s evolving rental market. To learn more, visit www.rhomepm.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 16,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.