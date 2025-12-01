Associa Partners with Charities Across the Country to Create Holiday Magic

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential management company with more than 300 branch offices across North America, reached a new milestone in its annual Big Bike Giveaway, donating 2,000 bikes and helmets to children in need across 12 locations this holiday season.

What began several years ago at Associa’s Customer Service and Support Center (CSSC), the event has grown into a company-wide tradition that reflects the organization’s values and commitment to giving back. Each donated bike represents more than a holiday gift.

“This initiative was much more than simply donating bikes: for parents unsure how they will provide gifts this year, they offer hope and joy,” said CEO John Carona. “For children, a bike means freedom to explore their neighborhood, connect with friends or to go to school, after-school programs, or even a part-time job. This is one simple way we can create a lasting impact on the neighborhoods Associa calls home.”

The Big Bike Giveaway started as a small initiative when the CSSC team purchased and assembled 30 bikes for local charities. Founder and CEO John Carona embraced the idea and challenged teams to expand the effort. In 2024, the program grew to nine events across Associa, resulting in 1,000 donated bikes. In 2025, that impact doubled.

This year’s highlights include:

12 Associa locations hosting bike build events from Texas to Florida, California to Virginia

2,000 bikes and helmets funded by Associa Supports Kids and assembled by employee volunteers

Hundreds of team members giving their time and energy to brighten the holidays for families in need

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to join with the Associa family to bring holiday magic to 2,000 families across the United States,” said Director of Corporate Communications and Big Bike Giveaway Lead, Sarah Clausen. “Giving back is an integral part of our employee culture at Associa. Watching our teams across the nation work hard to plan these events reminds me exactly of what I love about working for Associa: the unwavering family spirit.”

In 2025, the Big Bike Giveaway took place at 12 Associa offices and branches, including:

Associa Corporate Campus (CSSC, Home Office, HOAM Ventures, Somerset and PMG North Texas teams) in Richardson, Texas benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas, Bridge Builders, Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Partners of Dallas, Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, MLK Arts Academy, Network of Community Ministries, Richardson Police Department, Sharing Life, Single Parent Advocate and Toys for Tots of Dallas

in Richardson, Texas benefiting: Associa Hill Country in San Antonio, Texas benefiting the local YMCA

benefiting the local YMCA Associa PMG Houston in Houston, Texas, benefiting The Church Without Walls-Care Ministry of Queenston and The Freedom Child Foundation

in Houston, Texas, benefiting The Church Without Walls-Care Ministry of Queenston and The Freedom Child Foundation Houston Community Management Services in Houston, Texas, benefiting DePelchin Children's Center, Heavenly Hands and League City Lions Club

in Houston, Texas, benefiting DePelchin Children's Center, Heavenly Hands and League City Lions Club Association Services of Florida (Association Services of Florida and Premier Association Services teams) in Miramar, Florida benefiting Family Central, iCare South Florida and Kids in Distress

in Miramar, Florida benefiting Family Central, iCare South Florida and Kids in Distress Association Services, Inc. (Atlantic State Management and Association Services teams) in Hilton Head, South Carolina, benefiting: Boys and Girls Club of Bluffton, Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton Self Help, Children’s Center of Hilton Head Island, Deep Well of Hilton Head Island, Fairways at Savannah Quarters, Franciscan Center of Beaufort and Toys for Tots of Savannah

in Hilton Head, South Carolina, benefiting: Waccamaw Community Management in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, benefiting Fostering Hope, Salvation Army of South Carolina and Toys for Tots of South Carolina

in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, benefiting Fostering Hope, Salvation Army of South Carolina and Toys for Tots of South Carolina Associa CMC Virginia (CMC Virginia and Legum & Norman teams) in Hyattsville, Maryland, benefiting the Salvation Army Angel Tree

in Hyattsville, Maryland, benefiting the Salvation Army Angel Tree Associa Community Group in Glen Allen, Virginia, benefiting Richmond Area Bicycling Association, Toys for Tots of Virginia Beach and Virginia Home for Boys and Girls

in Glen Allen, Virginia, benefiting Richmond Area Bicycling Association, Toys for Tots of Virginia Beach and Virginia Home for Boys and Girls Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM, Prescott, PCM and Equity teams) in Palm Desert, California , benefiting: Boys and Girls Club of Indio, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Galilee Center, Martha’s Village, Olive Crest and Variety Children’s Charity

in Palm Desert, California benefiting: Associa Kramer-Triad (Kramer-Triad and LandArc teams) in Southfield, Michigan, benefiting Toys for Tots of Detroit and Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit

in Southfield, Michigan, benefiting Toys for Tots of Detroit and Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit Associa Mid-Atlantic in Laurel, New Jersey, benefiting LCO of Gloucester County New Jersey and Toys for Tots of Gloucester County



ABOUT ASSOCIA:

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 16,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.