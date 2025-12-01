Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Launches 2025 Holiday Gold & Jewelry Buying Event With Extended Appointment Hours in Orange County

Laguna Hills, Calif. , Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, Orange County’s trusted destination for selling gold, silver, coins, and fine jewelry, today announced the official launch of its 2025 Holiday Gold & Jewelry Buying Event, offering expanded appointment hours and faster evaluations to meet unprecedented holiday demand.





Cash for gold near me in Orange County

With gold peaking at $4,378 per troy ounce in mid-October, local residents are preparing to take advantage of record valuations during the final month of the year. Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is responding with increased staffing, extended evening appointments, and a streamlined appraisal process designed to accommodate the surge in customers throughout December.

Holiday Demand Reaches New Highs

December has historically been one of the busiest months for gold selling, as families seek to convert unused jewelry, inherited items, and old coins into extra holiday cash. This year’s exceptional gold prices are expected to create the strongest December selling season in over a decade.

“We know how important this time of year is for many families,” said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. “With gold reaching historic highs, December represents a rare chance for residents to turn old jewelry and coins into meaningful cash. Our extended hours ensure everyone has access to transparent, accurate evaluations without waiting weeks for appointments.”

Fast, Transparent Gold Evaluations Using XRF Technology

At the center of the Holiday Buying Event is Glitter Bug Gold Buyers’ commitment to precision and transparency. Every appraisal is conducted using the Thermo Scientific Niton DXL XRF Analyzer, one of the industry’s most advanced non-destructive gold testing devices.

Customers can watch the real-time XRF scan, confirming the karat, composition, and purity of each item with scientific accuracy. This process eliminates guesswork, chemical tests, and inconsistencies often found at pawn shops or mall kiosks.

“Our customers appreciate seeing the readings for themselves,” Amy said. “It builds trust and gives them confidence that they’re receiving a fair, data-driven payout.”

Serving All of Orange County During Peak Season

During December, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers expects increased foot traffic from:

Laguna Hills

Lake Forest

Mission Viejo

Aliso Viejo

Irvine

Laguna Niguel

Newport Beach

Residents searching for phrases such as “sell gold during the holidays,” “best gold buyer Orange County,” “sell jewelry for holiday cash,” and “cash for gold near me” will find dedicated support, fast service, and competitive payouts at the Laguna Hills location.

Planning for a Record December

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers anticipates December 2025 will surpass all previous years for customer volume, payouts, and gold evaluations. The Holiday Buying Event includes:

Extended weekday hours

Additional weekend appointment availability

Faster intake process

On-site specialists for coins, bullion, diamonds, and luxury watches

The company encourages customers to schedule early to avoid peak-week bottlenecks.





Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Logo





About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is Orange County’s premier gold-buying destination, based in Laguna Hills, California. Specializing in gold, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, and fine jewelry, the company uses advanced XRF technology to provide transparent, non-destructive testing and top-dollar payouts. With a focus on education, ethics, and exceptional customer service, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers serves clients throughout Orange County. Learn more at www.glitterbuggold.com.

Media Contact

Email: michael@glitterbuggold.com

Website: https://www.glitterbuggold.com







