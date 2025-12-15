Laguna Hills, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a leading buyer of gold, silver, coins, and jewelry in Orange County, today released its 2025 Year-End Gold Market Forecast, providing local residents with expert insights into gold pricing trends heading into 2026. The forecast aims to help individuals determine the best time to sell gold, coins, bullion, and precious metals during a period of historically strong market performance.





Throughout 2025, the global gold market has experienced sharp upward momentum, with prices climbing to a record $4,378 per troy ounce in October. This surge drove thousands of Orange County residents to evaluate long-held jewelry and heirloom pieces as potential sources of unexpected financial value.

2025 Market Review: A Historic Year for Gold

According to Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, three primary factors drove this year’s explosive growth:

High inflation and economic uncertainty Continued interest in tangible assets Strong international bullion demand

“These trends pushed gold into uncharted territory,” said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. “For many Orange County residents, 2025 created a rare opportunity to sell gold at extraordinary prices. Our Year-End Forecast helps clients understand what to expect heading into 2026.”

What the Forecast Means for Local Sellers

The 2025 Year-End Forecast provides analysis on:

Expected spot-price ranges for early 2026

Timing considerations for selling gold jewelry or coins

How global economic indicators may influence gold pricing

Local demand patterns within Orange County

The company emphasizes that even with normal market fluctuations, gold prices remain exceptionally strong compared to previous years. Residents searching “gold price forecast,” “should I sell gold now,” “Orange County gold buyers,” or “gold prediction 2026” will benefit from the insights included in the report.

Local Sellers Prioritize Accuracy and Trust

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers continues to stand out as one of Southern California’s most trusted gold-buying destinations, thanks to its scientific approach to valuation. The company uses the Thermo Scientific Niton DXL XRF Analyzer, ensuring precise, non-destructive purity testing for every item.

“Accuracy matters more than ever when gold prices are this high,” Amy noted. “Customers deserve to see exactly what their gold contains, down to the decimal. Our technology empowers them with knowledge and confidence.”

Community Education as a Core Mission

Alongside releasing monthly and year-end reports, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers provides educational resources to help the public avoid common selling pitfalls and understand how gold value is truly calculated. These resources include:

Step-by-step selling guides

Real-time market commentary

Tutorials on how purity and weight determine payouts

Tips on avoiding misleading offers from pawn shops and mall kiosks

“We want every Orange County resident to feel informed and protected,” Amy said. “Education leads to better decisions—and better outcomes.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

While global markets remain dynamic, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers expects 2026 to continue offering strong selling opportunities. The company plans to release updated quarterly forecasts, expand its educational blog content, and invest further in customer-facing technology to enhance transparency and trust.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is Orange County’s premier gold-buying service, headquartered in Laguna Hills, California. The company specializes in purchasing gold, silver, platinum, coins, and fine jewelry, offering precise, non-destructive evaluations through state-of-the-art XRF testing. Known for its integrity, transparency, and customer education, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers serves clients across Laguna Hills, Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, Irvine, Newport Beach, and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.glitterbuggold.com.

