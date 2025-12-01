Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 21 November 2025189,200597.48113,042,595  
Monday, 24 November 20251,400585.90820,260  
Tuesday, 25 November 20251,400592.72829,808  
Wednesday, 26 November 20251,400600.63840,882  
Thursday, 27 November 20251,400605.70847,980  
Friday, 28 November 20251,400607.30850,220  
In the period 24 November 2025 - 28 November 20257,000598.454,189,150  
Accumulated until 28 November 2025196,200597.51117,231,745  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,238,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.95% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2025-12-01 FBM25-56 SBB-w48 ENG SBB2025 Week 48

Recommended Reading