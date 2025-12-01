Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 48 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 21 November 2025 189,200 597.48 113,042,595 Monday, 24 November 2025 1,400 585.90 820,260 Tuesday, 25 November 2025 1,400 592.72 829,808 Wednesday, 26 November 2025 1,400 600.63 840,882 Thursday, 27 November 2025 1,400 605.70 847,980 Friday, 28 November 2025 1,400 607.30 850,220 In the period 24 November 2025 - 28 November 2025 7,000 598.45 4,189,150 Accumulated until 28 November 2025 196,200 597.51 117,231,745 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,238,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.95% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

