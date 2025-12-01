Press release – No. 17 / 2025
REMINDER: Zealand Pharma’s Capital Markets Day on December 11, 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark, December 1, 2025 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, is hosting a Capital Markets Day in London on December 11, 2025, featuring presentations from management and external experts in obesity and metabolism.
Time: December 11, 2025, from 1.00-5.30pm GMT (2.00-6.30pm CET)
Venue: Goldman Sachs International, Plumtree Court, 2 Stonecutter Street, London EC4A 4AU
Register for in-person or virtual attendance: Registration | Zealand Pharma Capital Markets Day
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the presentation.
Zealand Pharma speakers:
- Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer
- Henriette Wennicke, Chief Financial Officer
- David Kendall, Chief Medical Officer
- Eric Cox, Chief Commercial Officer
- Utpal Singh, Chief Scientific Officer
External experts:
- Dr. Carel Le Roux, MBChB, MSC, FRCP, FRCPath, PhD, Professor of Experimental Pathology at University College Dublin
- Jonathan Roth, PhD, Metabolic researcher and pioneer in amylin-leptin biology
- Louis J. Aronne, MD, FACP, DABOM, Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medical College
About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.
Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com
Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com
Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com
Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)
ICR Healthcare
ZealandPharma@icrhealthcare.com
+44 (0) 7739 658 783