Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market Trends 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market, which stood at USD 283.30 billion in 2025, is projected to grow further to USD 389.13 billion by 2034, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market is growing due to rising demand for injectable biologics, rising adoption of safe and sterile drug delivery systems, and a shift towards advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Insights

By equipment type, the cleaning machines segment has the biggest share in 2024.

By equipment type, the filling machines segment will rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical manufacturers segment has contributed the biggest share in 2024.

By end-use industry, the contract packaging segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034. By application, the vaccines segment will contribute to the largest share in 2024.

By application, the monoclonal antibodies segment will rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By packaging type, the prefilled syringes segment has the biggest share in 2024.

By packaging type, the glass vials segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

Ready-to-Use (RTU) Vials & Syringes: Prefilled vials and syringes now arrive sterile and ready for filling, reducing handling and contamination risks. This streamlines production, saves time, and lowers overall manufacturing costs.

Prefilled vials and syringes now arrive sterile and ready for filling, reducing handling and contamination risks. This streamlines production, saves time, and lowers overall manufacturing costs. Improved Syringe & Vial Designs: Silicone‑oil‑free syringes reduce particle contamination and improve drug safety. They are especially suitable for sensitive biologics, ophthalmic drugs, and advanced therapies.

Silicone‑oil‑free syringes reduce particle contamination and improve drug safety. They are especially suitable for sensitive biologics, ophthalmic drugs, and advanced therapies. Sustainability-Focused Packaging: Innovations like blister-free packaging and optimized RTU nests help reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint. These solutions also improve transport efficiency and resource utilization.

Innovations like blister-free packaging and optimized RTU nests help reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint. These solutions also improve transport efficiency and resource utilization. Advanced Polymer & Break-Resistant Systems: Polymer cartridges and syringes with low extractables provide safer alternatives for high-value biologics and gene therapies. They combine durability with drug compatibility, enhancing product reliability.

Polymer cartridges and syringes with low extractables provide safer alternatives for high-value biologics and gene therapies. They combine durability with drug compatibility, enhancing product reliability. Automation & Contamination Control: Automated fill-finish lines minimize manual handling and reduce the risk of contamination. These systems also help companies meet strict regulatory standards for injectable drugs.





Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5864

Market Overview

The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the growing need for vaccines and injectable biologics. Adoption of safe, sterile, and practical drug delivery systems is increasing in clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and strict regulatory requirements are driving market growth.

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the growing need for specialty injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. Further driving market growth are the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the growing use of cutting-edge medication delivery systems.

The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the growing need for specialty injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. Further driving market growth are the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the growing use of cutting-edge medication delivery systems. Sustainability Trends: To lessen their impact on the environment, manufacturers are using more environmentally friendly packaging materials and energy-efficient production techniques. Initiatives to reduce pharmaceutical waste and recycle glass are emerging as major regional sustainability drivers.

To lessen their impact on the environment, manufacturers are using more environmentally friendly packaging materials and energy-efficient production techniques. Initiatives to reduce pharmaceutical waste and recycle glass are emerging as major regional sustainability drivers. Startup Ecosystem: The European market is witnessing a surge in startups innovating in prefilled syringe and vial technologies, focusing on safer, more efficient, and patient-friendly delivery systems. These startups are attracting investments and collaborations with established pharmaceutical companies to accelerate market adoption.





More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segments Insights

By Equipment Type

Cleaning machines hold a dominant position in the Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market due to strict legal requirements for contamination control and sterilization to maintain aseptic conditions, guarantee product safety, and adhere to GMP standards. Pharmaceutical manufacturers heavily rely on sophisticated cleaning equipment, which makes it an essential component of the production line.

Fillings machines are the fastest-growing segment, driven by the rising demand for high-value injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. To increase production efficiency, decrease human error, and satisfy the growing demand for large-scale production of prefilled syringes and vials, automated and highly precise filling systems are being quickly adopted.

By End Use Industry

Pharmaceutical manufacturers dominate the market since they produce most glass vials and prefilled syringes. The market-leading position is maintained by their vast manufacturing infrastructure, emphasis on biologics and injectable drugs, and regulatory compliance requirements.

The contract packaging segment is experiencing rapid growth as secondary packaging operations are being outsourced more by pharmaceutical companies. The need for cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and access to specialized packaging technologies without having to invest in new internal infrastructure is driving this trend.

By Application

The vaccines segment remains the dominant application in the Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market, supported by government immunization programs and increasing vaccination campaigns. High demand for multi-dose and single-dose vaccine formats ensures sustained growth in this segment.

Monoclonal antibodies are the fastest growing application segment due to their growing application in targeted treatments for autoimmune, infectious, and oncologic conditions. The use of specialized prefilled syringes and vials for biologics and personalized medicine is growing faster.

By Packaging Type

The prefilled syringes segment dominates the market due to their accurate delivery of drugs, accurate safety, and convenience. Hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical companies all favor them because they lower contamination risks, improve patient compliance, and decrease dosing errors.

The glass vials segment is the fastest-growing packaging type because they work well with a variety of injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. Growth in this market is being driven by rising biologics production and growing demand for high-capacity vials for multi-dose formulations.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Country Level Analysis

The Europe market is growing because of the growing need for vaccines, biologics, and sterile injectable packaging. Stable growth is being driven by strong regulatory support, cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, and growing adoption of ready-to-use formats. The area gains from a strong emphasis on automation and sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging. Product quality and supply chain efficiency are further improved by leading players constant innovation.

Germany Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market Trends

Germany leads the region with its strong pharmaceutical base, strict quality standards, and advanced production capabilities. High investment in biologics and cutting-edge packaging technologies keeps it the most dominant market in Europe. The country’s robust R&D ecosystem supports rapid adoption of new materials and high-precision filling systems. Strong presence of global packaging suppliers strengthens Germany’s role as a manufacturing hub.

The UK Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market Trends

Growing biologics research, robust vaccine production, and increasing prefilled syringe use are all contributing to the UK's rapid growth. The demand for premium glass packaging is rising due to government support and an active biotech ecosystem. The market is expanding more quickly as pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers work together more frequently. The nation's efforts to develop novel treatments and conduct clinical trials are driving demand for packaging.

Recent Developments in the Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Industry:

In October 2025, SGD Pharma finalizes the acquisition of Alphial S.r.l. (a tubular glass converting company) bolstering its capabilities in tubular and ready‑to‑use (RTU) glass products, including vials and ampoules. This strengthens SGD Pharma's presence in the European tubular glass segment, enhancing capacity and flexibility to meet evolving market needs.

In March 2025, SGD Pharma commits multi‑million‑euro investment to modernize glass manufacturing sites, strengthen high‑precision vial production, and upgrade furnaces to reduce carbon emissions and energy use. The move reflects a broader push toward sustainability and supply‑chain resilience in the pharmaceutical glass packaging sector.

In September 2024, Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, and SCHOTT Pharma announced the formation of the “Alliance for RTU” (Ready‑to‑Use) to support the adoption of RTU vials and cartridges across pharmaceutical supply chains. The alliance aims to share expertise and promote RTU sterile primary packaging as a safer, efficient alternative to conventional bulk packaging.





Top Companies in the Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market & Their Offerings:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): A major medical technology company that manufactures a wide range of pre-fillable drug delivery systems, including glass syringes and vials.

A major medical technology company that manufactures a wide range of pre-fillable drug delivery systems, including glass syringes and vials. Gerresheimer AG: A leading German company specializing in primary packaging glass and plastic devices, with a focus on prefillable syringes and vials.

A leading German company specializing in primary packaging glass and plastic devices, with a focus on prefillable syringes and vials. Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA : A global expert in specialty glass and glass-ceramics, providing high-quality glass syringes, vials, and cartridges.

: A global expert in specialty glass and glass-ceramics, providing high-quality glass syringes, vials, and cartridges. Stevanato Group : An Italian company offering integrated solutions for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery systems, including glass containers and advanced packaging equipment .

: An Italian company offering integrated solutions for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery systems, including glass containers and . DWK Life Sciences : A company with a diverse product portfolio that includes laboratory glassware, scientific consumables, and packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical sector .

: A company with a diverse product portfolio that includes laboratory glassware, scientific consumables, and . SGD Pharma : A global leader in manufacturing glass packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, producing vials and bottles in various European facilities.

: A global leader in manufacturing glass packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, producing vials and bottles in various European facilities. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West Pharmaceuticals): Provides a wide range of products for injectable drug administration, including components for vials and syringes.

(West Pharmaceuticals): Provides a wide range of products for injectable drug administration, including components for vials and syringes. Nipro Europe Group Companies : Offers a range of glass products for pharmaceutical use, including vials and prefilled syringes.

: Offers a range of glass products for pharmaceutical use, including vials and prefilled syringes. Vetter Pharma International GmbH: A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that is a key player in the European prefilled syringes market.





Segment Covered in the Report

By Equipment Type

Cleaning Machines Container washers Sterilization tunnels

Filling Machines Piston-based fillers Peristaltic pumps

Capping Machines Screw capping Crimp capping

Labeling Machines Pressure-sensitive labeling Wrap-around labeling

Inspection Machines Visual inspection systems Leak detection systems







By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

CMOs / Contract Packaging: the glass vials

Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutions

By Application

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Other Biologics

By Packaging Type

Prefilled Syringes

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Cartridges

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5864

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: