Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market Trends 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market, which stood at USD 283.30 billion in 2025, is projected to grow further to USD 389.13 billion by 2034, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market is growing due to rising demand for injectable biologics, rising adoption of safe and sterile drug delivery systems, and a shift towards advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com
Key Insights
- By equipment type, the cleaning machines segment has the biggest share in 2024.
- By equipment type, the filling machines segment will rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
- By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical manufacturers segment has contributed the biggest share in 2024.
- By end-use industry, the contract packaging segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
- By application, the vaccines segment will contribute to the largest share in 2024.
- By application, the monoclonal antibodies segment will rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
- By packaging type, the prefilled syringes segment has the biggest share in 2024.
- By packaging type, the glass vials segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
Key Technological Shifts
- Ready-to-Use (RTU) Vials & Syringes: Prefilled vials and syringes now arrive sterile and ready for filling, reducing handling and contamination risks. This streamlines production, saves time, and lowers overall manufacturing costs.
- Improved Syringe & Vial Designs: Silicone‑oil‑free syringes reduce particle contamination and improve drug safety. They are especially suitable for sensitive biologics, ophthalmic drugs, and advanced therapies.
- Sustainability-Focused Packaging: Innovations like blister-free packaging and optimized RTU nests help reduce plastic waste and carbon footprint. These solutions also improve transport efficiency and resource utilization.
- Advanced Polymer & Break-Resistant Systems: Polymer cartridges and syringes with low extractables provide safer alternatives for high-value biologics and gene therapies. They combine durability with drug compatibility, enhancing product reliability.
- Automation & Contamination Control: Automated fill-finish lines minimize manual handling and reduce the risk of contamination. These systems also help companies meet strict regulatory standards for injectable drugs.
Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5864
Market Overview
The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the growing need for vaccines and injectable biologics. Adoption of safe, sterile, and practical drug delivery systems is increasing in clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and strict regulatory requirements are driving market growth.
Market Outlook
- Industry Growth Overview: The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the growing need for specialty injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. Further driving market growth are the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the growing use of cutting-edge medication delivery systems.
- Sustainability Trends: To lessen their impact on the environment, manufacturers are using more environmentally friendly packaging materials and energy-efficient production techniques. Initiatives to reduce pharmaceutical waste and recycle glass are emerging as major regional sustainability drivers.
- Startup Ecosystem: The European market is witnessing a surge in startups innovating in prefilled syringe and vial technologies, focusing on safer, more efficient, and patient-friendly delivery systems. These startups are attracting investments and collaborations with established pharmaceutical companies to accelerate market adoption.
More Insights of Towards Packaging:
- Aerosol Packaging Market Size, Segments, and Regional Insights, Comprehensive Competitive Analysis (2025-2034)
- Ceramic Packaging Market Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends & Major Players
- Recycled Glass Market Intelligence Report, Key Trends, Innovations & Market Dynamics
- Food Cans Market Dynamics, Competitive Forces and Strategic Pathways
- Oxygen Scavengers Market Outlook Scenario Planning & Strategic Insights for 2034
- Shipping Container Market Trends, Challenges, Strategic Recommendations and Key Players
- Sachet Packaging Machines Market Intelligence Report, Key Trends, Innovations & Market Dynamics
- Compostable Tableware Market Strategic Analysis and Growth Opportunities
- Recycled PET Bottles Market 2025 Driven by Clear Type Segment and Food and Beverage Industry Leadership
- Advanced Packaging Market Report Size, Share & Top Players to 2034
- Milk Packaging Market 2025 Driven by Eco-Friendly Trends to Reach USD 81.35 Billion by 2034
- Lightweight Shopping Bags Market 2025 Driven by Urbanization and Corporate Sustainability Campaigns
- Tape Dispenser Market 2025 Expansion Fueled by E-Commerce and Industrial Automation Trends
- Medium Density Fiberboard Market 2025 Driven by Furniture and Construction to Reach USD 85.59 Billion
- Offset Printing Market 2025 Research Shows High Growth at 14.13% CAGR to 2034
Segments Insights
By Equipment Type
Cleaning machines hold a dominant position in the Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market due to strict legal requirements for contamination control and sterilization to maintain aseptic conditions, guarantee product safety, and adhere to GMP standards. Pharmaceutical manufacturers heavily rely on sophisticated cleaning equipment, which makes it an essential component of the production line.
Fillings machines are the fastest-growing segment, driven by the rising demand for high-value injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. To increase production efficiency, decrease human error, and satisfy the growing demand for large-scale production of prefilled syringes and vials, automated and highly precise filling systems are being quickly adopted.
By End Use Industry
Pharmaceutical manufacturers dominate the market since they produce most glass vials and prefilled syringes. The market-leading position is maintained by their vast manufacturing infrastructure, emphasis on biologics and injectable drugs, and regulatory compliance requirements.
The contract packaging segment is experiencing rapid growth as secondary packaging operations are being outsourced more by pharmaceutical companies. The need for cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and access to specialized packaging technologies without having to invest in new internal infrastructure is driving this trend.
By Application
The vaccines segment remains the dominant application in the Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market, supported by government immunization programs and increasing vaccination campaigns. High demand for multi-dose and single-dose vaccine formats ensures sustained growth in this segment.
Monoclonal antibodies are the fastest growing application segment due to their growing application in targeted treatments for autoimmune, infectious, and oncologic conditions. The use of specialized prefilled syringes and vials for biologics and personalized medicine is growing faster.
By Packaging Type
The prefilled syringes segment dominates the market due to their accurate delivery of drugs, accurate safety, and convenience. Hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical companies all favor them because they lower contamination risks, improve patient compliance, and decrease dosing errors.
The glass vials segment is the fastest-growing packaging type because they work well with a variety of injectable medications, vaccines, and biologics. Growth in this market is being driven by rising biologics production and growing demand for high-capacity vials for multi-dose formulations.
Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting
Country Level Analysis
The Europe market is growing because of the growing need for vaccines, biologics, and sterile injectable packaging. Stable growth is being driven by strong regulatory support, cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, and growing adoption of ready-to-use formats. The area gains from a strong emphasis on automation and sustainability in pharmaceutical packaging. Product quality and supply chain efficiency are further improved by leading players constant innovation.
Germany Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market Trends
Germany leads the region with its strong pharmaceutical base, strict quality standards, and advanced production capabilities. High investment in biologics and cutting-edge packaging technologies keeps it the most dominant market in Europe. The country’s robust R&D ecosystem supports rapid adoption of new materials and high-precision filling systems. Strong presence of global packaging suppliers strengthens Germany’s role as a manufacturing hub.
The UK Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market Trends
Growing biologics research, robust vaccine production, and increasing prefilled syringe use are all contributing to the UK's rapid growth. The demand for premium glass packaging is rising due to government support and an active biotech ecosystem. The market is expanding more quickly as pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers work together more frequently. The nation's efforts to develop novel treatments and conduct clinical trials are driving demand for packaging.
Recent Developments in the Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Industry:
- In October 2025, SGD Pharma finalizes the acquisition of Alphial S.r.l. (a tubular glass converting company) bolstering its capabilities in tubular and ready‑to‑use (RTU) glass products, including vials and ampoules. This strengthens SGD Pharma's presence in the European tubular glass segment, enhancing capacity and flexibility to meet evolving market needs.
- In March 2025, SGD Pharma commits multi‑million‑euro investment to modernize glass manufacturing sites, strengthen high‑precision vial production, and upgrade furnaces to reduce carbon emissions and energy use. The move reflects a broader push toward sustainability and supply‑chain resilience in the pharmaceutical glass packaging sector.
- In September 2024, Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer AG, and SCHOTT Pharma announced the formation of the “Alliance for RTU” (Ready‑to‑Use) to support the adoption of RTU vials and cartridges across pharmaceutical supply chains. The alliance aims to share expertise and promote RTU sterile primary packaging as a safer, efficient alternative to conventional bulk packaging.
Top Companies in the Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Market & Their Offerings:
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): A major medical technology company that manufactures a wide range of pre-fillable drug delivery systems, including glass syringes and vials.
- Gerresheimer AG: A leading German company specializing in primary packaging glass and plastic devices, with a focus on prefillable syringes and vials.
- Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA: A global expert in specialty glass and glass-ceramics, providing high-quality glass syringes, vials, and cartridges.
- Stevanato Group: An Italian company offering integrated solutions for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery systems, including glass containers and advanced packaging equipment.
- DWK Life Sciences: A company with a diverse product portfolio that includes laboratory glassware, scientific consumables, and packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical sector.
- SGD Pharma: A global leader in manufacturing glass packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, producing vials and bottles in various European facilities.
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West Pharmaceuticals): Provides a wide range of products for injectable drug administration, including components for vials and syringes.
- Nipro Europe Group Companies: Offers a range of glass products for pharmaceutical use, including vials and prefilled syringes.
- Vetter Pharma International GmbH: A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that is a key player in the European prefilled syringes market.
Segment Covered in the Report
By Equipment Type
- Cleaning Machines
- Container washers
- Sterilization tunnels
- Filling Machines
- Piston-based fillers
- Peristaltic pumps
- Capping Machines
- Screw capping
- Crimp capping
- Labeling Machines
- Pressure-sensitive labeling
- Wrap-around labeling
- Inspection Machines
- Visual inspection systems
- Leak detection systems
By End-Use Industry
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- CMOs / Contract Packaging: the glass vials
- Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutions
By Application
- Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Insulin
- Other Biologics
By Packaging Type
- Prefilled Syringes
- Glass Vials
- Ampoules
- Cartridges
By Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5864
Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com
About Us
Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.
Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:
- Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Threads
- Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards Sustainable Packaging
- Visit Towards Packaging for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Packaging
- Read Our Printed Chronicle: Packaging Web Wire
- Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates:
Pinterest | Medium | Tumblr | Hashnode | Bloglovin | LinkedIn – Packaging Web Wire | Globbook | Substack | Bluesky |
- Contact: APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics
Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:
- Chlorine-free Shrink Bags Market Trends, Disruptors & Competitive Strategy
- Carrier Bags Market 2025 Analysis: From Plastic Ban Impacts to Paper Surge and AI in Production
- Anti-Counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Market 2025 Forecast: AI, NFC, and Blockchain Redefine Product Authentication
- Polyethylene Packaging Market Innovations: AI, Sustainability & Flexible Formats Leading Market Growth
- Cardboard Boxes Market to Soar with Fit-to-Product & Digital Printing Innovations
- Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market Strategic Growth, Innovation & Investment Trends
- Protective Films Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Value Chain & Trade Analysis 2025-2034
- Sterile Medical Containers Market Set for Massive Expansion: Thermoform Trays and Vials Lead Demand
- Ergonomic Packaging Market in 2025 Transforming Healthcare, E-Commerce and Accessibility
- Dispenser Pump Market 2025 Update: Asia Pacific Leads, North America Rising Rapidly
- Fossil-Based Plastics Market Research Insights, Key Players, Trends and Forecast
- Metalized Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Market Key Players and Investment Trends
- Self-storage Market Size, Regional Share (NA/EU/APAC/LA/MEA) and Competitive Analysis
- Sterile Medical Paper Packaging Market Trends, Growth, and Market Size Analysis 2034