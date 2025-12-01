Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Board declares dividend of USD 5 per share

Dubai, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company", ticker VDI) announces that the Company's board of directors has resolved a cash dividend payment of USD 5 per ordinary share in the Company, in total approximately USD 67.8m (the "Dividend"). The Dividend is payable on 29 December 2025 to shareholders of record as of 22 December 2025 (reflecting a last day of trading inclusive of the right to the Dividend on 18 December 2025). The shares will trade excluding the right to the Dividend from and including 19 December 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Growth Rule Book Part II.