Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Board declares dividend of USD 5 per share

 | Source: Vantage Drilling International Vantage Drilling International

Dubai, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company", ticker VDI) announces that the Company's board of directors has resolved a cash dividend payment of USD 5 per ordinary share in the Company, in total approximately USD 67.8m (the "Dividend"). The Dividend is payable on 29 December 2025 to shareholders of record as of 22 December 2025 (reflecting a last day of trading inclusive of the right to the Dividend on 18 December 2025). The shares will trade excluding the right to the Dividend from and including 19 December 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Euronext Growth Rule Book Part II.

About Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others.  For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, www.vantagedrilling.com (http://www.vantagedrilling.com/).

 

            








        

            

                

                    
