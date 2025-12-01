Worldline : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital on 30 November 2025

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA Name and address of the Company : Tour Voltaire 1, Place des Degrés 92800 Puteaux (code ISIN FR 0011981968)









Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital







Total number of shares



Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 30/11/2025 283 964 175







283,964,175 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 328 695 097







Number of theoretical voting rights : 328,695,097





