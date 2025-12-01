Worldline : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social au 30 novembre 2025

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|30/11/2025
|283 964 175
283,964,175
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 328 695 097
Number of theoretical voting rights : 328,695,097
Pièce jointe