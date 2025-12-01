RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 24 to 28 November 2025

 | Source: Rubis Rubis

 Paris, 1st December 2025, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 24 to 28 November 2025

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 24 to 28 November 2025, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation, presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Name of issuerIdentification code

of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier)		Transaction dateISIN CodeAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired)*Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/11/2025FR00132691233,00031.7907CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974224/11/2025FR001326912315,00031.7839XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/11/2025FR00132691238,00032.2235CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974225/11/2025FR001326912310,00032.1844XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/11/2025FR00132691238,00032.6053CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974226/11/2025FR001326912310,00032.5990XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/11/2025FR00132691237,50032.6012CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974227/11/2025FR001326912310,50032.5924XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/11/2025FR00132691236,00032.7871CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974228/11/2025FR001326912312,71432.8161XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL90,71432.4015 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 24 to 28 November 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

  

 Contact
 RUBIS – Legal Department
 Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment


Attachments

RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 24 to 28 November 2025

Recommended Reading