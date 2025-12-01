RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 24 to 28 November 2025

Paris, 1st December 2025, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 24 to 28 November 2025
In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 24 to 28 November 2025, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation, presented below.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code
of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired)*
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|3,000
|31.7907
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|24/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|15,000
|31.7839
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|8,000
|32.2235
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|25/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|32.1844
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|8,000
|32.6053
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|26/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|32.5990
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|7,500
|32.6012
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|27/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,500
|32.5924
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|6,000
|32.7871
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|28/11/2025
|FR0013269123
|12,714
|32.8161
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|90,714
|32.4015
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 24 to 28 November 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
