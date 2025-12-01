RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 24 to 28 November 2025

Paris, 1st December 2025, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 24 to 28 November 2025

In accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 24 to 28 November 2025, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation, presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction date ISIN Code Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired)* Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/11/2025 FR0013269123 3,000 31.7907 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/11/2025 FR0013269123 15,000 31.7839 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/11/2025 FR0013269123 8,000 32.2235 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/11/2025 FR0013269123 10,000 32.1844 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/11/2025 FR0013269123 8,000 32.6053 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/11/2025 FR0013269123 10,000 32.5990 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/11/2025 FR0013269123 7,500 32.6012 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 27/11/2025 FR0013269123 10,500 32.5924 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/11/2025 FR0013269123 6,000 32.7871 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 28/11/2025 FR0013269123 12,714 32.8161 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 90,714 32.4015

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 24 to 28 November 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

