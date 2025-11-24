Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 18 to 21 November 2025

Paris, 24 November 2025, 06:00pm



Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 18 to 21 November 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 18 to 21 November 2025 the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation, presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Issuer name Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/11/2025 FR0013269123 4,457 31.4982 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 18/11/2025 FR0013269123 14,043 31.1924 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 19/11/2025 FR0013269123 5,786 31.8609 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 19/11/2025 FR0013269123 10,000 31.8687 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 20/11/2025 FR0013269123 7,000 32.2699 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 20/11/2025 FR0013269123 10,000 32.2387 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/11/2025 FR0013269123 9,000 31.9145 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 21/11/2025 FR0013269123 9,000 31.9078 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 69,286 31.8121

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 18 to 21 November 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment