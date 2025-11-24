Rubis: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 18 to 21 November 2025

 Paris, 24 November 2025, 06:00pm
  

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 18 to 21 November 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 18 to 21 November 2025 the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation, presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Issuer nameIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredMarket (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/11/2025FR00132691234,45731.4982CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974218/11/2025FR001326912314,04331.1924XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974219/11/2025FR00132691235,78631.8609CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974219/11/2025FR001326912310,00031.8687XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974220/11/2025FR00132691237,00032.2699CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974220/11/2025FR001326912310,00032.2387XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/11/2025FR00132691239,00031.9145CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974221/11/2025FR00132691239,00031.9078XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL69,28631.8121 

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 18 to 21 November 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

