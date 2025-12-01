Junkanoo: When a Bahamian December Beats Loudest

Nassau, The Bahamas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With temperatures hovering in the low 80s, December in The Bahamas offers the perfect escape from the chill of winter and holiday stress, inviting visitors to embrace the easy rhythm of island life as turquoise waters kiss the shore and the infectious beat of Junkanoo (the vibrant national cultural festival of The Bahamas) fills the island air.

Here’s what’s new for travelers planning a December escape:

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity and New Routes

Bahamasair introduces nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to North Eleuthera (ELH) beginning 23 Nov. 2025, feeding the growing demand for quick hops to the Out Islands.

Tradewind Aviation adds new scheduled charter routes from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Marsh Harbour (MHH) and North Eleuthera (ELH) starting 11 Dec. 2025, running through April 2026.

Frontier Airlines resumes weekly nonstop flights to Nassau from multiple U.S. cities starting 18 Dec. 2025.

JetBlue is adding a new daily flight from Boston (BOS) to Nassau (NAS) beginning 18 Dec. 18, 2025, just in time for the holiday season. With increased direct service to the islands, passengers can easily and conveniently plan their escape from the typical New England winter weather.

American Airlines is boosting holiday travel to The Bahamas' Out Islands with increased frequencies from Miami. From 18 Dec.2025, through 5 Jan.2026, the airline will operate three daily flights to Marsh Harbour (MHH) in Abaco and North Eleuthera (ELH), meeting the rising demand for serene escapes with quick, under-an-hour journeys.

Starting 20 Dec. 2025, Delta Airlines will increase flights to Nassau with new nonstop service from New York, Atlanta and Miami. Travelers in the Midwest will enjoy the upcoming expansion of the airline's Detroit to Nassau route with daily nonstop service through 12 April 2026, while those flying out of Minneapolis can now seamlessly travel to the island nation's capital on Saturdays this winter.

This winter season will see a major increase in airlift from Canada with a total of 45 weekly flights now connecting Canadian cities to The Islands of The Bahamas. Porter Airlines has announced routes from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW), and John C. Hamilton International Airport (YHM), all offering direct access to Nassau.

has announced routes from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW), and John C. Hamilton International Airport (YHM), all offering direct access to Nassau. From 5 December 2025 through 10 April 2026, Air Canada will launch new nonstop flights from Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport (YOW) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) to Nassau.

Upcoming Events

Christmas in Downtown Nassau: A Bahamian Holiday Experience – This holiday season Downtown Nassau will be transformed into a Bahamian Christmas wonderland, with Bay Street and Arawak Cay brought to life by twinkling lights, vibrant decorations, and a stunning Christmas tree. Residents and visitors can look forward to a festive atmosphere filled with local charm and holiday cheer. A special tree lighting ceremony will be held on December 1 with a Junkanoo rushout to end the night in true Bahamian fashion.

Exuma Annual Christmas Lighting & Festivities (5 Dec) - Regatta Park in George Town erupts into a sea of twinkling lights as the massive community Christmas tree is lit. The evening features local school performances, steel-pan renditions of holiday classics, a visit from Santa arriving by boat, and the crowning of Little Miss Exuma Christmas. Fireworks over Elizabeth Harbour cap the night.

Bahamas International Film Festival (7 Dec – 14 Dec ) - This festival will mark its 20th anniversary from December 7–14, 2025, with a week-long program across Nassau and Harbour Island. The milestone event will feature international film screenings, cultural activations, educational forums, and the festival's signature "island hopping" experience. This year, BIFF will honor acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie with the Sir Sidney Poitier Tribute Award and recognize actor Sawyer Spielberg with the Shining Star Tribute. Events will be hosted at some of The Bahamas' most iconic venues, including John Watling's Distillery, Baha Mar ECCHO Gallery, Goldwynn Resort, and Valentine's Resort & Marina.

Tingsmas Market (7 Dec) - This highly anticipated annual Christmas pop-up hosted by beloved Bahamian brand 'I Is A Bahamian Bey', returns for its 5th year bigger and more vibrant than ever. Taking place on Sunday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB), this year's edition embraces the theme "Gern to da Island", inviting attendees to celebrate Bahamian culture and creativity from across the archipelago. The event will feature 30+ local artisans with premium holiday gifts, culinary favorites from Bahamian food vendors , specialty cocktails, interactive group activities, and hands-on experiences including pottery making and bush tea blending. Guests can also enjoy the Tingsmas Passport experience, collect unique island stamps, and receive access to the NAGB museum and more, making it the ultimate cultural holiday marketplace.

New Year's Eve at Atlantis Paradise Island & Baha Mar (31 Dec.– 1 Jan.)

Two of the Caribbean’s biggest parties happen just minutes apart. Atlantis turns its entire resort into a neon wonderland with international DJs, celebrity performers and fireworks launched from the Royal Towers. Baha Mar counters with a black-tie optional gala, rooftop parties and a midnight firework show synchronised to live music. Both end with the sky painted in colour and the ocean reflecting a million sparks.

Junkanoo Parades – Boxing Day (26 Dec.) & New Year's Day (1 Jan.)

Junkanoo is the cultural heartbeat of The Bahamas. Inscribed in 2023 on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Junkanoo is a joyous act of resilience that began when enslaved West Africans were given three days off at Christmas to celebrate their heritage. Thousands of dancers in hand-crafted costumes made of crepe paper, cardboard and feathers—some towering 15 feet—rush down Bay Street to the rhythm of goatskin drums, brass horns and cowbells. Nassau’s parades are the largest and most competitive, but Grand Bahama, Bimini, Eleuthera and Abaco host their own spectacular versions.

Looking Ahead

New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade – Bay Street, Nassau (1 Jan. 2026) – From colourful costumes to exuberant dance routines, participants spend months preparing for the pageantry of this street parade accompanied by the steady beat of whistles, cowbells, horns and goatskin drums that starts in the wee hours after midnight, on Bay Street in Downtown Nassau.

Exuma Junkanoo Parade – Georgetown, Exuma (3 Jan. 2026) – Enjoy the final cultural celebration of the festive season. Feel the pulsating beat of the goat skin drums while you visually feast on the brilliant colours and evocative dancing of the Junkanoo rush!

Junior Junkanoo Parade – Bay Street, Nassau (29 Jan. 2026) – Junior Junkanoo is a competitive display of indigenous Junkanoo music, dance and festive costumes by primary and secondary schools in New Providence and visiting Family Island schools. Junior Junkanoo caters to ages 3-18.

– Bay Street, Nassau (29 Jan. 2026) – Junior Junkanoo is a competitive display of indigenous Junkanoo music, dance and festive costumes by primary and secondary schools in New Providence and visiting Family Island schools. Junior Junkanoo caters to ages 3-18. Korn Ferry Great Exuma Golf Classic Tournament (11 – 14 Jan. 2026) – An exciting four days of Pro/Am competition on the spectacular Greg Norman designed course at Sandals Emerald Bay. Come and enjoy the nail-biting tournament on the most scenic course in the region.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Grand Isle Resort & Residences , Great Exuma – Stay Longer, Save More

Escape to this all-villa hideaway on stunning Emerald Bay with endless ocean-view infinity pools, private beaches and uninterrupted Exuma tranquility. Stay 4 nights and get 15% off, stay 5 nights and get 20% off, or stay 6 nights or more and receive 25% off. Book by 31 Jan. 2026; travel through 31 March 2026.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar – Cyber Spectacular & Paradise Getaway

Dive into 1,400 acres of turquoise luxury, from the 40,000-square-foot ESPA spa to Baha Bay's lazy river. Ignite your island holiday with up to 30% off rooms and suites, plus a $150 food & beverage credit, $50 cabana credit, and $100 catamaran credit. Kids five years and under eat free, making it a steal for multigenerational magic. Reserve by 7 Dec. 2025 for travel through 20 Dec. 2026. Or opt for the Escape to Paradise Package: 15% off plus $100 F&B credit, with the same kids-eat-free perk—book by 20 Dec. 2025.

SLS Baha Mar – Black Friday Buzz & Third Night Free Channel high-energy vibes at SLS with the Black Friday, SLS Style deal: 30% off the best flexible rate, kids five years and under eat free—book by 3 Dec.2025 for stays from 17 May 2026 to 7 Nov. 2026. For immediate December dips, snag the 3rd night on SLS Baha Mar; get a complimentary third night on qualifying stays, plus free meals for the little ones, valid 1 Sept.– 7 Dec. 2025. Revel in the resort's playful edge—think rooftop infinity pools, 11 dining spots from Asian fusion at Fi'lia to beachy bites at Drift—and easy access to Baha Mar's 100,000-square-foot casino.

Channel high-energy vibes at SLS with the Black Friday, SLS Style deal: 30% off the best flexible rate, kids five years and under eat free—book by 3 Dec.2025 for stays from 17 May 2026 to 7 Nov. 2026. For immediate December dips, snag the 3rd night on SLS Baha Mar; get a complimentary third night on qualifying stays, plus free meals for the little ones, valid 1 Sept.– 7 Dec. 2025. Revel in the resort's playful edge—think rooftop infinity pools, 11 dining spots from Asian fusion at Fi'lia to beachy bites at Drift—and easy access to Baha Mar's 100,000-square-foot casino. Rosewood Baha Mar – Suite Serenity & Milestone MagicBook four, five, or seven nights in select rooms at Rosewood Baha Mar and score one complimentary night, blending barefoot elegance with the resort's serene sands. For ultimate indulgence, up to 30% off suites & villas includes dedicated butler service, a fully stocked pantry and up to $800 in resort credits—perfect for spa soirees or private dinners. Or unlock the Milestone Moon, Suite Escape, which includes 30% off newly renovated residences plus a $500 resort credit. All these deals are valid now through December 2025 (select dates; book soon). Savour Rosewood's refined touch amid 18-hole golf, a Forbes Five-Star spa and oceanfront yoga at dawn.

Island Focus: Grand Bahama Island

Where Adventure Meets Easy Living

Just a 35-minute flight from Florida, Grand Bahama remains one of the easiest and most diverse islands to reach. Freeport and Lucaya deliver duty-free shopping, lively nightlife and waterfront dining, while the East and West Ends offer miles of untouched beaches and world-class bonefishing flats.

Stand-out experiences include:

On the horizon:

Six Senses Grand Bahama arrives late 2026 – a $250 million wellness-focused resort with 70 villas, a private beach club and farm-to-table dining woven into the island’s natural landscape.

This December, make your holiday memories against a backdrop of turquoise seas and Junkanoo drums. For complete event details, flight schedules and current offers, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

