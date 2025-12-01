Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO), Atkore Inc. (ATKR), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), and Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO)

If you have held Alto Neuroscience shares continuously since prior to February 2, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Alto Neuroscience, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/alto-neuroscience-inc or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814‑4471.

Complaint Allegations

A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Alto Neuroscience and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. In particular, the complaint alleges that Alto misrepresented the effectiveness of its drug candidate ALTO‑100 in treating major depressive disorder, overstated ALTO‑100’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects, and overstated Alto’s financial outlook. When the alleged truth about ALTO‑100’s efficacy and prospects was revealed, investors suffered losses.

What You Can Do Now:

Visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/alto-neuroscience-inc, email jimb@johnsonfistel.com, or call (619) 814‑4471 if you held ANRO shares prior to February 2, 2024.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)

If you have held Atkore shares continuously since prior to August 2, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Atkore, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/atkore-inc-atkr/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814‑4471.

Complaint Allegations

A pending securities class action alleges that Atkore and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about its pricing practices. The complaint asserts that Atkore participated in an anticompetitive price‑fixing scheme that artificially inflated prices for PVC pipe products, boosting short‑term financial results. Once scrutiny increased and pricing normalized, Atkore’s financial performance suffered, revealing the alleged misleading nature of prior statements.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)

If you have held Dow shares continuously since prior to January 30, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Dow, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/dow-inc-nyse-dow/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814‑4471.

Complaint Allegations

A securities class action alleges that Dow and certain executives misled investors about the company’s ability to manage macroeconomic pressures, tariff exposure, and financial flexibility needed to maintain its dividend. According to the complaint, Dow overstated the sustainability of its dividend and understated adverse competitive conditions, global demand weakness, and pricing pressure. When Dow later announced a significant dividend cut following weak results, its stock price declined sharply, causing investor losses.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE)

If you have held Fly-E Group shares continuously since prior to July 15, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Fly-E Group, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight. To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fly-e-group-inc or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814‑4471.

Complaint Allegations

A class action lawsuit alleges that Fly‑E and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding safety issues related to its lithium‑battery technology and electric mobility products. The complaint asserts that safety, regulatory, and supply‑chain problems were downplayed while the company issued optimistic projections. When the truth emerged, including the impact on Fly‑E’s revenue and outlook, the stock price declined, harming investors.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co‑lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs’ securities law firms.

