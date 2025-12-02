Basement Waterproofing Expert Kevin Giufre Explains Interior Drainage Systems in HelloNation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How does an interior drainage system keep basements dry? Kevin Giufre of Never Wet Basement Waterproofing in Rochester, New York, shares expert insight into this often misunderstood but essential component of basement waterproofing solutions in a featured article published by HelloNation.

Giufre explains that an interior drainage system works by capturing water before it enters the basement interior. Installed along the inside perimeter of the basement slab, this system includes perforated drainage pipe set in washed stone to allow water to pass while keeping sediment out. As hydrostatic pressure builds around the foundation, water is redirected into the trench and routed to a sump basin setup, where a pump automatically removes it from the property.

This foundation drainage system is tailored to the home’s unique conditions, including soil type, water table, and foundation design. Because subsurface water management varies from property to property, there is no universal solution. Giufre emphasizes that customized planning is crucial to ensuring that water is effectively diverted and does not reenter the structure.

Once installed, the system functions quietly beneath the floor surface. Though it is a hidden drainage system, its role in basement moisture control is critical to preventing long-term structural damage and protecting the air quality inside the home. Proper installation also reduces the risk of costly water intrusion during heavy rains or snowmelt events.

As outlined in Simple Explanation: How Interior Drainage Systems Work , Giufre’s explanation helps homeowners understand the inner workings of interior perimeter drainage, basement flood prevention, and sump pump installation—all vital parts of keeping foundations dry and secure for the long term.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97be001c-67de-4e69-8d8f-c63d3446b614