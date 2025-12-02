Top Dog Holdings Acquires Dogfather Grooming, Fast-Tracking Growth Across the Northeast

STRATFORD, Conn., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Dog Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dogfather Grooming, a leading mobile and salon grooming company serving pet families across the Northeast.

Founded in 2006 by Matt Harwood, Dogfather Grooming has grown from a single van into a trusted regional brand that will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2026. Matt will remain an Owner and Partner, staying close to day-to-day operations and helping guide this next stage of growth.

Today, Dogfather Grooming operates 25 fully equipped mobile vans and two premium salons in Stratford and Meriden, Connecticut. Some clients prefer a van at their doorstep. Others love the spa-like, luxury salon experience. Either way, every dog receives one-on-one attention in a calm, low-stress environment.

As Dogfather Grooming moves forward under Top Dog Holdings, the company is focused on three practical priorities:

1. Expanding coverage so more communities across the Northeast can access mobile and salon grooming.

2. Investing in groomer training and support to ensure quality and safety remain high as demand grows.

3. Partnering with established independent salons that already deliver a premium, high-touch experience.

Independent salon owners who are thinking about their next chapter will find clear, concrete options with us. We aim to be a buyer that:

Respects your brand and your team.

Keeps your staff employed and growing.

Protects the client experience you’ve spent years building.



Owners interested in a confidential conversation about joining the Dogfather Grooming family can contact Partner & Head of HR, Marie Koenig, at the email below.

Leadership for the Next Chapter

Founder Matt Harwood will guide Dogfather Grooming’s next phase of growth with the support of Partner & Head of Operations, Joseph Bereski, and Partner & Head of HR, Marie Koenig.

Joseph Bereski, Partner & Head of Operations

With over 20 years of leadership in e-commerce and hands-on operational management, Joseph has guided high-performing teams across complex businesses. He previously founded and scaled a national subscription company, overseeing every aspect from marketing to fulfillment.

At Dogfather Grooming, Joseph will lead operations, process improvement, and the scaling of the fleet and salons, ensuring that growth never compromises quality.

Marie Koenig, Partner & Head of HR

Marie is a cross-cultural strategist and creative leader specializing in education technology and product positioning across international markets. As Partner & Head of HR, she will oversee talent development, recruiting, and organizational growth with a goal of building a workplace where groomers and support staff can thrive long-term.

“Dogfather Grooming has always stood for trust, quality, and genuine care for pets and their people,” said Matt Harwood, Founder and Partner. “With the support of Top Dog Holdings, we can bring that same experience to more communities across the Northeast without losing what made us special in the first place.”

“We’re excited to partner with Matt and the entire Dogfather Grooming team,” said Robert Koenig of Top Dog Holdings. “They’ve built a loyal client base, a strong brand, and a disciplined operation. Our role is to give them the capital, tools, and strategic support to grow while keeping the grooming experience personal and calm.”

For existing clients, nothing changes overnight. You can continue to:

Book appointments as usual at dogfathergrooming.com

Request your preferred groomer and time window

Choose between mobile service or either Connecticut salon





Behind the scenes, the new ownership and leadership team will be upgrading systems, training, and capacity so wait times can decrease and service areas can expand.

Dogfather Grooming’s mission remains simple and unchanged.

Make grooming easier on pets and the people who love them. Every appointment, whether at your curb or in our luxury salons is designed to be a moment of calm, comfort, and genuine care. We’re also committed to using only high-end, organic products. Because we care deeply about the health, safety, and long-term well-being of every pet we serve.

About Dogfather Grooming

Founded in 2006 by Matt Harwood, Dogfather Grooming is a mobile and salon-based grooming company serving the Northeast. With 25 state-of-the-art mobile vans and two premium salons in Stratford and Meriden, Dogfather Grooming provides one-on-one, low-stress grooming tailored to each pet.

About Top Dog Holdings

Top Dog Holdings invests in and operates businesses in the pet care and services sector, with a focus on quality, team culture, and an exceptional experience for pets and their families.

Media Contact

Marie Koenig

Partner & Head of HR, Dogfather Grooming