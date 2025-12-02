Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 132287/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-11-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1632 Unit price: 3.07 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 2632 Volume weighted average price: 3.07 EUR
Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 132288/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-11-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.06 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 3.06 EUR
Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 132290/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-11-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000591698
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 2.89 EUR
(2): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 2.81 EUR
(3): Volume: 830 Unit price: 3.03 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 3030 Volume weighted average price: 2.89931 EUR