Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions 

 | Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 132287/5/4


 

Transaction date: 2025-11-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1632 Unit price: 3.07 EUR

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.07 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 2632 Volume weighted average price: 3.07 EUR 


 

Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 132288/5/4


 

Transaction date: 2025-11-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 3.06 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 3.06 EUR


 

Digitalist Group Oy - Managers' Transactions 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oy

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 132290/5/4


 

Transaction date: 2025-11-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000591698

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 2.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 1100 Unit price: 2.81 EUR

(3): Volume: 830 Unit price: 3.03 EUR   

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 3030 Volume weighted average price: 2.89931 EUR 


