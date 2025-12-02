Bitget Wallet Adds Rupee-to-Stablecoin Conversion via USDT Marketplace

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, has become the first major platform to integrate USDT Marketplace to provide users in India with an additional channel for converting Indian rupees into USDT. The update introduces a cheaper, faster and locally compliant option as demand for stablecoins continues to grow across India's digital economy. The integration was announced during India Blockchain Week, where Bitget Wallet engaged with local users and partners as part of its broader South Asia outreach.

USDT Marketplace is compatible with more than 100 Indian banks and registered with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), providing a regulated route for rupee-to-stablecoin transactions. It enables users to complete DigiLocker-based identity verification and purchase USDT within minutes. With competitive rates, the platform often provides higher USDT output for the same INR amount. The pricing difference reflects its operational focus on the INR–USDT corridor and its direct links to local banking rails, which help reduce conversion and spread costs. Bitget Wallet will also support INR off-ramps through USDT Marketplace in a future update, enabling both directions of transfer.

"Stablecoins play a practical role for many users in India — from receiving overseas income to participating in global markets and holding part of their savings in a USD-linked form," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By integrating USDT Marketplace, we're adding a reliable and cost-efficient rail between INR and USDT, supporting our wider goal of making access to digital assets smooth and economically fair for anyone entering the space."

The integration is part of Bitget Wallet's broader expansion of its global on- and off-ramp network, which currently supports over 80 payment methods across more than 100 fiat currencies worldwide. Beyond conversions, the app provides tools for trading, saving, payments, and exploring digital-asset applications. Features such as social login, buy/sell crypto, gasless swaps, and access to more than one million assets — including tokenized commodities and equities — are aimed at expanding access for users.

"By integrating with Bitget Wallet, we're able to offer our competitive pricing, quick verification process, and reliable INR-to-USDT service to a wider group of users," said Tushant Chakravarty, CTO of USDT Marketplace. "This collaboration makes accessing USDT faster, simpler, and more efficient for people across the country."

India remains one of the world's most active digital-asset markets. Chainalysis ranks the country first globally in grassroots crypto adoption, supported by a large digital workforce and increasing engagement with international digital services. These trends have driven rising use of stablecoins such as USDT for predictable value, fast settlement, and access to global platforms.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade, earn, and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments — all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund. Bitget Wallet embodies the vision of Crypto for Everyone — empowering people to access faster, fairer, and borderless financial opportunities.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About USDT Marketplace

USDT Marketplace is India’s fastest, most trusted on-ramp and off-ramp, delivering instant conversion between INR and USDT at the best conversion rates in the country. With zero hidden fees and 24/7 settlements, we make crypto liquidity available anytime, anywhere. Trusted by users across India, we support 100+ banks for smooth deposits and withdrawals. Onboarding is seamless with DigiLocker KYC, ensuring secure and compliant access within minutes. When speed, price, and reliability matter, USDT Marketplace is the #1 choice in India.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef0d1547-6eae-4325-abbd-4fc982f5b192