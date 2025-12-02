Meridianbet Reports on Workforce Development and Community Programs in Operating Markets

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), is marking 3 December, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by reporting on operational commitments to disability inclusion spanning its workforce, charitable partnerships, and platform technology across European and international markets.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, established by the UN General Assembly in 1992, focuses this year on fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress. Meridianbet's approach integrates disability inclusion into core business operations rather than treating it as standalone corporate social responsibility.

In Malta, the EU gaming industry hub, where Meridianbet holds gaming licenses and operates significant business activities, the company has maintained an ongoing partnership with Inspire Malta, one of the country's leading organizations supporting individuals with disabilities. Through its FA Trophy sponsorship, Meridianbet structured charitable contributions tied to sporting outcomes, converting existing sponsorship activity into measurable community support. The company complemented this with fundraising events and broadcast media campaigns that raised awareness of disability services across the Maltese market.

Meridianbet is also a member of the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with over 20,000 participating companies, which requires adherence to principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption—a framework that aligns with licensing requirements in regulated gaming markets.

This initiative reflects Meridianbet's broader operational approach. The company's Meridian Donate platform, integrated directly into its gaming technology, facilitated dozens of charitable initiatives across multiple markets in 2024. The platform architecture enables users to support nonprofit organizations as part of standard platform engagement, generating sustained charitable impact through existing commercial infrastructure.

Meridianbet's workforce development demonstrates parallel progress. Over the past three years, the company increased employment of individuals with disabilities by more than 20 percent while growing overall headcount across European, Latin American, and African markets. Training investment per employee increased during this period, and employee retention remained strong during rapid international expansion.

These operational indicators have become increasingly material to licensed gaming operators. European regulators have incorporated broader operational criteria into licensing frameworks. Institutional investors routinely request workforce composition and ESG performance data when evaluating gaming sector opportunities. What constituted voluntary disclosure three years ago has become standard due diligence.

For Meridianbet, disability inclusion represents both operational commitment and regulatory positioning. The company operates in markets where social impact and responsible business practices affect licensing, market access, and capital availability. Multi-year consistency in workforce development and community partnership provides the documented operational history that regulators and investors increasingly require.

This model—combining sports sponsorship with charitable outcomes, integrating donation technology into platform architecture, and maintaining workforce inclusion during international expansion—demonstrates integrated ESG execution at operational scale.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.goldenmatrix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a26d6809-57cf-42ec-b346-98699fd49478