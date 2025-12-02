CTW Launches Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy Video Game Based on Popular Crayon Shinchan Anime Franchise

TOKYO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp , today announced that its subsidiary CTW Inc. has officially launched Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy , a video game based on the classic traditional Japanese sugoroku board game and the main characters from the popular Japanese manga Crayon Shinchan. Players can immediately enjoy the game on any mobile, PC, or tablet device at G123.jp , which offers free browser games without the need to register or download any game-specific app.

Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy follows the mischievous main character Shinchan and his friends at Futaba Kindergarten who have decided to make their own sugoroku game with their own creative ideas. The game mechanics are very similar to a classic sugoroku game, where rolls of the dice allow player progression in the game. Players must collect “Action Coins” that can be used to enhance the buildings within each stage, a necessary step in order to clear each stage and progress. Challenge mini-games, such as those based on memory games or pinball, and surprise events that activate unpredictable and silly pranks can also occur on each tile that a player lands on while progressing through the game. A big part of the game’s charm is its rich and diverse collection feature that allows players to collect “Cosplay Costumes,” “Emotes,” and “Collection Cards,” all of which can be obtained for free.

“Crayon Shinchan: My Sugoroku Great Strategy will bring the colorful main character Shinchan and his supporting cast to life as they navigate the world of sugoroku,” said Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of CTW. “Having delighted fans both in anime print and in TV for over 30 years, Shinchan’s silly humor and antics can now be embraced by gamers across the world. This launch brings the number of games available on our G123 platform to 30 and continues to demonstrate our ability to secure valuable IP and work with the best third-party game developers in repeatable fashion to build a sustainably profitable business model.”

About Crayon Shinchan



Crayon Shinchan is a well-known Japanese comedy series featuring a mischievous five-year-old named Shinchan. The series humorously depicts the adventures of Shinchan, his family, friends, and teachers in a slice-of-life format full of gags and heartwarming moments.

About CTW Cayman

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp . According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings.

For more information, visit www.ctw.inc or G123.jp .

