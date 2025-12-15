CTW Launches Doraemon Comic Traveler Role-Playing Game From The Beloved Franchise

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform G123.jp, today announced that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched Doraemon Comic Traveler, a full-scale online role-playing game (RPG) based on the beloved Doraemon manga franchise. Players can immediately enjoy the game on any mobile, PC, or tablet device at G123.jp, which offers free browser games without the need to register or download any game-specific app.

Doraemon Comic Traveler is set on the mysterious Comic Planet, a world rich in manga culture, with a completely original storyline. Players can join the iconic five characters from the Doraemon series – Doraemon, Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo – to use secret gadgets to clear stages and enjoy heartwarming interactions with the planet’s inhabitants, Comic Aliens. The Comic Aliens have a unique ability to transform into various characters from across Doraemon's Long Tales manga series. Notable appearances include Robble and Chammy from Nobita the Spaceblazer, Lyril and Zanta Claus from Nobita vs. the Mecha Army, and Kukul from Nobita’s Stone Age Japan, characters that all appear as allies throughout the game’s storyline.

Doraemon is one of the most enduring and commercially successful manga and anime franchises worldwide, with a legacy spanning over five decades across comics, television, and feature films, supported by a highly developed merchandise ecosystem. Since its debut in 1969, the franchise’s central character—a futuristic robotic cat from the 22nd century—has become a cultural icon in Japan and across Asia and has been officially recognized by the Japanese government as the nation’s first “anime ambassador.”

“The launch of Doraemon Comic Traveler is our most significant game release to date and is built on the strongest and most internationally recognized IP we have licensed thus far,” said Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of CTW Cayman. “Millions and millions of fans grew up reading and watching Doraemon, and now they can immerse themselves with this cuddly character in the anime gaming world. This launch highlights our ability to secure premier partnerships and demonstrates our commitment to leveraging world-class IP to drive our growth. By aligning with a franchise that combines cross-generational emotional appeal, proven monetization potential, and a newly strengthened presence in the U.S., we are advancing our strategy to scale our global footprint and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

In recent years, Doraemon has expanded its reach in the U.S., with films released in domestic theaters, strong visibility on global streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max, and increasing recognition among American audiences as part of the broader global wave of Japanese pop culture. This growing U.S. traction underscores the franchise’s ability to connect with new generations of fans and to deepen its commercial footprint in a key global market.

The official Doraemon channel site can be found here: https://dora-world.com/.

About CTW Cayman

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings. CTW’s primary focus is to provide a comprehensive platform that helps game developers generate revenue from underlying Japanese anime IP by reaching a global player audience. Through its gaming platform, CTW shares revenue generated from players’ in-game purchases worldwide with game developers. Leveraging its well-established relationships with leading Japanese animation IP holders, CTW offers premium IP content and resources, along with ancillary support, such as distribution and marketing services, to game developers. By collaborating with skilled game developers, CTW brings high-quality and animation-themed gaming experiences to gamers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ctw.inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. CTW may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CTW’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: CTW’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to distribute successful and engaging games with high “playability” on its platform; its ability to efficiently attract and retain end-users who come to play and make in-game purchases; its ability to achieve positive return on investment on user acquisition efforts; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with game developers; governmental policies and regulations relating to CTW’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in Japan and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CTW’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and CTW undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investors:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@ctw.inc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/670a8e70-acbd-4d74-b22d-f84d45aef420