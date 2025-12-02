Amerigo’s Minera Valle Central (MVC) Receives Prestigious 2025 Circular Awards in Chile

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, has been awarded the 2025 Circular Awards in the Energy Challenge category, a leading recognition in Chile for circular economy practices. This prestigious award highlights organizations that show measurable impact in sustainability, innovation and leadership.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of our team at MVC. Circularity is at the heart of our business model, and our recognition at a national level reinforces the importance of what we do—not just for our company, but for the communities and environment we serve. We are proud to lead by example and will continue to innovate for a more sustainable future”, said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO.

MVC received this award for its Energy and Environmental Liabilities Transformation project. This project integrates three strategic dimensions: copper and molybdenum recovery from tailings, energy efficiency in production processes and systematic application of circular economy principles. By recovering additional copper from the fresh and historic tailings generated by Codelco’s El Teniente mine, MVC converts an environmental liability into a valuable asset. The use of these tailings as a production input reduces energy consumption, emissions and the use of natural resources. The project incorporates state-of-the-art technology, continuous operational optimizations and robust energy governance based on indicators and traceability.

The Circular Awards, created by Fundación Desafío Circular, are the leading national recognition for circular economy initiatives in Chile. Winners are selected by a panel of 25 sustainability experts who evaluate projects in various thematic categories. In 2025, MVC was chosen as the winner in the Energy Challenge category, which highlights projects with notable advances in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, smart energy use and contribution to industrial decarbonization.

Amerigo congratulates the entire MVC team on this outstanding achievement and thanks the Circular Awards organizers for promoting sustainability and circular-economy practices across Chile.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF.