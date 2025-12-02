American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Adds Commercial Distributing Company to Accelerate American Rebel Light Beer’s National Distribution-First Growth Strategy in Massachusetts

Third-generation, family-owned Molson Coors wholesaler with 90-year legacy, 1,500+ accounts, and unmatched service brings American Rebel Light Beer - America’s Patriotic Beer to Western Massachusetts

Nashville, TN, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand and maker of American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com)—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Commercial Distributing Company of Westfield, Massachusetts, the undisputed premier beer wholesaler across western Massachusetts.

The agreement, executed through American Rebel Beverages, continues the white-hot distribution momentum that began at the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, where American Rebel Light Beer executives met with more than 110 distributors and generated 83 qualified follow-ups that are now rapidly converting into signed partnerships across the country. Today’s announcement of the addition of Commercial Distributing follows yesterday’s Arkansas announcement with C & C Distributors, this Massachusetts partnership with Commercial Distributing again proves that American Rebel’s disciplined, top-tier-only distribution strategy is delivering new markets at an accelerating pace.

Commercial Distributing Company, Inc. (www.commercialdist.com), a third-generation family-owned business operating continuously since 1935, services more than 1,100 on-premise accounts and approximately 400 off-premise retail accounts across Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties from its 97,500 sq. ft. temperature-controlled facility in Westfield. With a 26-truck fleet, 105-person team, in-house graphics department, free custom signage and POS materials, emergency weekend deliveries, and a famous “no minimum order, no fees, ever” policy, Commercial Distributing is the gold standard for execution and retailer trust in the region.

“We’ve said from day one that American Rebel Light Beer would be built distributor by distributor, town by town, state by state — and that’s exactly what keeps happening,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB).

“Massachusetts is the cradle of American liberty — Lexington, Concord, the Minutemen, the shot heard ’round the world — this is where the fire of freedom was lit. The people here still carry that same defiant, patriotic heartbeat, and they damn sure know great beer when they taste it. I’m proud as hell to partner with Commercial Distributing, a third-generation, family-owned legacy wholesaler that dominates western Massachusetts like nobody else. They have the trucks, the relationships, the work ethic, and the same love of God and country we do. This is the ideal partner for us — period. I cannot wait for the hard-working, freedom-loving folks from the Berkshires to Springfield to put an ice-cold can of American Rebel Light Beer in their hand, crack it open, taste that clean, crisp, all-American flavor, and say, ‘Hell yeah — this is my beer.’ Rebel Up, Massachusetts!”

Commercial Distributing Brings Elite Infrastructure and Retail Relationships to American Rebel Light Beer in western Massachusetts

For nine decades Commercial Distributing has been the trusted, go-to beer wholesaler in western Massachusetts, representing the full Molson Coors portfolio (Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon, etc.), Samuel Adams, Truly, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, Yuengling, Heineken, White Claw, Mike’s Hard, and a deep roster of craft and import brands. That entrenched position gives American Rebel Light Beer immediate opportunities to gain cold-box space and shelf placement alongside the category’s biggest brands from day one.

This makes Commercial Distributing a perfect strategic partner for American Rebel:

Established network & launch platform: Exclusive Molson Coors wholesaler with dominant share in every major chain and independent account across four counties — exactly the infrastructure needed to launch American Rebel Light Beer and scale fast.

Geographic density in a high-affinity market: Complete coverage of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties puts American Rebel Light Beer in front of proud, hard-working, patriotic consumers who will instantly connect with the brand.

Perfect alignment with American Rebel Light Beer’s “Top-Tier Distributor” mandate: Family-owned, third-generation, community-embedded, and obsessed with execution — we only sign partners of this caliber.

On-the-ground muscle in Massachusetts: The local sales reps, trucks, shelf clout, and promotional firepower to dominate western Massachusetts from day one.

American Rebel Light Beer Phased Launch Plan in Western Massachusetts

The official market launch begins immediately with a focused on-premise push in December 2025 to secure tap handles, menu features, and brand awareness in high-visibility bars and restaurants. A full off-premise rollout into package stores, chain retail, and convenience accounts is scheduled for Q1 2026, with Commercial Distributing leading merchandising, display activity, tastings, and local activations. Early priority will be given to patriotic, high-traffic accounts that share the brand’s values.

“Commercial Distributing is a perfect example of why our distribution-first strategy is producing results so fast,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “They know every buyer, they own the cold box, and they actively sell the brands they believe in. Combine that elite execution with the way consumers are responding to our clean taste and proud patriotic message, and the math is simple: this is going to move very fast in western Massachusetts. We are also in late-stage discussions with additional wholesalers to secure the remainder of the state in the near term.”

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold—crafted for beer drinkers who want full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2g of carbohydrates, and 4.3% ABV per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners that are common in many mass-produced light beers.

Since its 2024 launch, American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) has rapidly expanded its multi-state distribution footprint through a growing network of independent wholesalers and national and regional retail partnership placements, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Mart, and (beginning spring 2026) Southeastern Grocers. (GlobeNewswire). “Rebel Light” has secured distribution in 17 states and counting through an uncompromising focus on partnering only with the nation’s strongest family-owned wholesalers.

American Rebel Light Beer: “America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

About Commercial Distributing Company

Founded in 1935 and led today by third-generation president Mark Placek, Commercial Distributing is western Massachusetts’ leading beer wholesaler, representing over 200 brands and 2,000+ SKUs. Known for superior service, deep community leadership (The Big E, first responders, youth sports, numerous charities), and an unwavering commitment to its retail partners, Commercial Distributing has earned its reputation as the most capable and trusted distributor in the region.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) America’s Patriotic Brand, began as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has evolved into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in safes, concealed carry products, apparel, accessories, and beverages. With the introduction and rapid growth of American Rebel Light Beer — America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer. The Company continues to execute its proven distribution-first growth strategy across the United States and is leveraging its brand position as “America’s Patriotic Brand™” to build a scalable national platform across multiple consumer categories.

To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Company’s distribution‑first strategy; expected performance of the partnership with C & C Distributors; the timing, scope and success of the planned on‑premise and off‑premise rollout in Arkansas; the Company’s ability to convert interest from the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention into additional distribution agreements, new market entries or other business opportunities; and potential or anticipated future retail authorizations or expansions with chains such as Southeastern Grocers, Kroger, Total Wine & More, Minuteman Food Mart and other retailers.

These forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, among others: the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute definitive agreements with potential new distributors identified at NBWA 2025 or through other business development activities; whether any such agreements, if executed, result in meaningful sales volume or profitability; the pace at which new distributors are able to launch, support and grow American Rebel Light Beer in their territories; and general economic, competitive and regulatory conditions in the beverage and alcohol industries.

In addition, initial retail placements and authorizations — including those with national, regional, specialty and convenience chains — do not guarantee long‑term placement, expanded distribution, future purchase orders or successful sell‑through of American Rebel Light Beer. Retail authorizations may be limited in time or geography, may be subject to test or trial periods, and may be reduced, modified or discontinued by the retailer at any time based on factors such as consumer demand, category performance, competitive activity, pricing, promotions, supply reliability, merchandising support and retailer strategy. Even where American Rebel Light Beer has secured shelf, cold box or tap handle placement, there can be no assurance that consumers will purchase the product at levels sufficient to sustain or grow distribution.

Other important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition are described in American Rebel’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

