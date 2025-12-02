Postal Realty to Participate in the NobleCon21 Conference & Nareit’s REITworld: 2025 Annual Conference

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,200 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, and Postal Realty management will present at the NobleCon 21 Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Investors section of Postal Realty Trust’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event. Postal Realty management will host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

The Company will also participate at Nareit’s REITworld: 2025 Annual Conference in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, and Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the Nareit conference.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,200 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Steve Bakke

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Email: sbakke@postalrealty.com

Phone: 516-734-0420

Jordan Cooperstein

Vice President of FP&A, Capital Markets

Email: jcooperstein@postalrealty.com

Phone: 516-295-7820