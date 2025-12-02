VCI Global Awarded US$200 Million RWA Consultancy Mandate for Bridge Gold Stablecoin

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced that is bas been awarded a US$200 million Real-World Asset (RWA) consultancy mandate to architect and develop Bridge Gold, an institutional-grade stablecoin fully backed by audited, bank-vault-stored physical gold. The mandate will be executed by Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”), VCI Global’s wholly owned subsidiary specializing in digital asset infrastructure, tokenization frameworks, and enterprise-grade settlement systems.

The mandate comes at a time when the global market for tokenized real-world assets is expanding rapidly. As of June 2025, the RWA market excluding stablecoins surpassed US$24 billion, reflecting nearly fivefold growth over the past three years, according to CoinDesk. Rising institutional demand for asset-backed digital instruments creates an opportunity for Bridge Gold to position VCI Global at the forefront of the next phase of RWA innovation. The stablecoin will be fully audited, gold-backed, and multi-currency enabled, targeting a market projected to grow into the multi-trillion-dollar range.

Bridge Gold: A Fully Allocated, Audit-Backed Digital Gold Asset

Bridge Gold will be structured as a physical gold-backed stablecoin, where each token represents allocated and independently verified gold bars. Key design attributes include:

Institutional-Grade Physical Custody



Gold reserves will be held in bank-grade vaults located in Switzerland and Singapore.

Big Four Audit Assurance



All gold holdings will be subject to periodic independent verification by a Big Four-tier auditing firm, ensuring custody integrity and transparency.

Multi-Currency Settlement Infrastructure



Bridge Gold will support USD, EUR, and SGD transactions, enabling cross-border payments, treasury operations, and global institutional use.

The project is scheduled to begin in Q2 next year. Smart Bridge will lead the full implementation, including RWA structuring and compliance, smart contract design, vault and custody integration, audit attestation, multi-currency settlement rails, and institutional onboarding with treasury infrastructure.

Significant Revenue & Strategic Value for VCI Global

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Smart Bridge is expected to provide significant long-term revenue to VCI Global through:

Consultancy fees from the initial mandate,

Infrastructure deployment fees,

Recurring system maintenance, audit, custody, and settlement services associated with the Bridge Gold ecosystem.



Given the size and growth trajectory of the RWA market, Bridge Gold could become a substantial recurring revenue stream, further establishing VCIG as a leader in real-asset tokenization infrastructure.

“This US$200 million mandate marks a major milestone for Smart Bridge. With Bridge Gold, we aim to deliver one of the world’s most trusted digital gold assets, built to the highest standards of custody, audit integrity, and regulatory transparency. Our infrastructure will support seamless USD, EUR, and SGD settlement for global institutions and corporate treasuries,” said Henry Chai, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Bridge.

“VCIG is committed to driving institutional-grade innovation in digital assets. The Bridge Gold project reflects our strategic vision to bridge traditional finance and Web3, offering trusted, audited, asset-backed infrastructure in a market that has already grown to over USD 24 billion and may scale into multi-trillions in the coming years. We believe Bridge Gold will become a foundational building block for global institutional adoption of tokenized real assets,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited

Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in AI-powered automation, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. A subsidiary of VCI Global, Smart Bridge integrates its expertise in software development, systems integration, and digital consulting with new capabilities in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization advisory and blockchain-enabled financial solutions.

By combining AI innovation with capital markets insight, Smart Bridge delivers end-to-end solutions that help corporates, asset owners, and institutions unlock efficiency, scalability, and global investor access.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

