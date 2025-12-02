BBSI Earns Fifth Consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., is proud to announce that for the fifth year in a row, the company has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at BBSI.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place To Work for the fifth consecutive year,” said BBSI CEO Gary Kramer. “This milestone reflects our long-standing commitment to building a culture where people come first. We’re proud of our team of dedicated professionals who make BBSI a place where great work happens every day.”

Being recognized as a Great Place To Work® highlights BBSI’s commitment to a value-driven approach to business. The company prioritizes creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to thrive. This certification is a testament to BBSI’s dedication to its people and the collective efforts of its teams in delivering exceptional service and fostering innovation.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 15x more likely to apply to companies with a workplace certification. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Check out the BBSI Great Place To Work® certified company profile to learn more about what employees are saying: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7001188

WE’RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit BBSI’s careers page at: https://www.bbsi.com/careers

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.



Media Relations:

Francisco Chamorro

Tel 1-360-828-0700

Francisco.Chamorro@bbsi.com