BBSI Opens Nashville Branch Office, Expanding Its Southern Presence

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., announced it has opened a physical branch location in Nashville, Tennessee.

This expansion further strengthens BBSI’s national presence and underscores the company’s commitment to supporting small and mid-sized businesses across the Southeast.

“There’s no better place than Nashville, a city built on creativity and hustle, for BBSI to take the stage,” said Jason Williams, BBSI’s Vice President of Market Development. “Our goal is to help local entrepreneurs find their rhythm for long-term success, backed by the full strength of BBSI’s expertise.”

The new branch offers BBSI’s full suite of services, including HR consulting, payroll administration, risk mitigation, workers’ compensation, health benefits, and strategic business consulting. Combining the high-touch support of local teams with the power of a national network and a robust technology platform, BBSI helps business owners focus on what they do best: running their companies.

“Opening a Nashville branch continues our strategy of building localized support for clients,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “This expansion is another step toward ensuring that every business, regardless of size or location, has access to the people-focused expertise BBSI is known for.”

To celebrate, BBSI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Nashville branch on January 13, 2026. The event will feature remarks from company leadership and local business partners, followed by networking opportunities with Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce members and the local business community.

Jeff Phelps, a seasoned executive with more than two decades of Human Capital Management experience, will lead BBSI Nashville. His passion for building strong teams and helping businesses grow will drive BBSI’s expansion into Tennessee and the development of a thriving Nashville market.

BBSI Nashville is located at 840 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 600, Franklin, Tennessee, 37067 615-208-5160, www.bbsi.com/locations/nashville.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gatewayir.com

Media Relations

Francisco Chamorro

Tel 1-360-828-0700

Francisco.Chamorro@bbsi.com