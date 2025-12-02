Genius Group Engages The Basile Law Firm P.C. to Pursue Legal Action Against Brokers to Reinstate the Buy Button for GNS Shares.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced it has engaged The Basile Law Firm P.C. to pursue legal action with the objective to compel four brokerage firms, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (“Schwab”), Fidelity Global Brokerage Group, Inc. (“Fidelity”), The Vanguard Group, Inc. (“Vanguard”) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”), (collectively “The Parties”) to reinstate buy button functionality for investors to buy the Company’s shares online as easily as they can sell shares.

The Company has taken this action following complaints from hundreds of the Company’s investors on social media that the Parties currently make it significantly more difficult for investors to buy the Company’s shares compared to selling shares, causing a sell-side imbalance in the trading of the Company’s shares.

The Company sent Demand Notices on November 16, 2025 to all the Parties demanding immediate reinstatement of full Buy functionality for GNS. As none of the brokers have complied with this demand, the Company is proceeding with legal action.

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said “Genius Group and our investors believe when a broker makes it harder to buy than sell a stock for an extended period of time, it creates a one-sided market that artificially pressures the price downward. We believe brokers that make buying a security more difficult than selling it artificially suppresses legitimate demand, amplifies sell-side pressure, and engineers an environment where prices fall not because of real market forces but because of an imposed structural imbalance – potentially causing damage not just for their clients, but for all of our investors and the Company.”

Mark R. Basile Esq of The Basile Law Firm P.C., said “The SEC and FINRA require broker-dealers to uphold fair dealing, best execution, and non-discriminatory access to trading. By blocking or limiting buy orders without transparent, legitimate regulatory justification, a broker can influence price direction in a way that benefits certain market participants at the expense of others, undermining market integrity and violating the spirit of anti-manipulation rules under Section 9(a) and Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act.”

“Broker-dealers are not only liable for their conduct, but also for the operation and design of their trading platforms when those systems interfere with fair market access. Under Regulation NMS Rule 611 (Order Protection Rule), FINRA Rule 5310 (Best Execution), and the Exchange Act’s requirement for brokers to provide non-discriminatory access to trading, a platform architecture that impedes the ability to submit buy orders - while allowing sell orders to execute freely - can itself constitute a manipulative device under Section 9(a) and Section 10(b).”

“For this reason, any unilateral or unexplained restriction that makes buying more difficult than selling is not merely unfair - it may constitute active participation in the artificial depression of a security’s price, which is the definition of market manipulation under U.S. securities law. This selective restriction distorts the natural balance of supply and demand - the foundation of fair price formation under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

About The Basile Law Firm P.C.

The Basile Law Firm P.C. is a national boutique firm specializing in complex securities and RICO litigation, representing public companies and shareholders against brokers, dealers, hedge funds, and private equity groups. The Basile Law Firm P.C. is also representing Genius Group in an arbitration case and a series of lawsuits filed to protect the Company and its shareholders including a Federal RICO case.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

