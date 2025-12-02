Press Release

Nokia and Tampnet partner to expand 5G offshore connectivity in the Gulf of Mexico

Nokia and Tampnet are unlocking new capabilities for offshore industries, from remote monitoring and predictive maintenance to advanced safety.

Building on the world’s first offshore platform with a 5G edge network deployed in Norway earlier this year, they are now ramping up the global deployment of Nokia 5G AirScale radios, including in the Gulf.

Together, Nokia and Tampnet are setting new standards for offshore connectivity, driving efficiency and safety for energy producers and their employees in some of the most challenging environments.

2 December 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia is working with Tampnet, the global leader in offshore communications, to modernize and expand its digital operations in the Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America), with industry-leading 5G private wireless solutions. This includes deploying Nokia 5G technology across Tampnet’s entire footprint of 120 active base stations, as well as extending coverage to 350-400 platforms, rigs, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, wind farms, and vessels.

Building on the 2025 deployment of the world’s first fully autonomous private 5G edge network on an offshore production platform on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), this partnership extends that innovation to U.S. offshore, setting new benchmarks for connectivity, safety, and digital transformation across the global offshore energy sector.

The Gulf is a strategic region for Tampnet, where the company operates both private and public networks and manages critical subsea fiber that connects offshore assets to the mainland. Tampnet’s infrastructure forms the digital backbone of the region’s offshore activity, delivering reliable ultra-low latency, high-availability connectivity that supports safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations from site to shore.

Nokia’s 5G AirScale Radio Access equipment will empower offshore industries to leverage advanced capabilities such as real-time remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and scalable automation. Workers in the Gulf will benefit from enhanced private wireless services, from increased safety to operational efficiency.

“With Nokia’s 5G technology, we are taking a significant step towards modernizing our offshore networks in the Gulf,” said Arnt Erling Skavdal, CTO of Mobile Technology at Tampnet. “This investment will enable us to meet the evolving connectivity and automation needs of offshore industries, enhance worker safety, and unlock new digital applications that were not possible before.”

“Our collaboration with Tampnet demonstrates how Nokia’s private wireless solutions are enabling digital transformation in some of the world’s most challenging environments,” said Jeff Pittman, Head of North America Enterprise, Mobile Networks at Nokia. “Together, we are setting new standards for offshore connectivity that will deliver long-term value to energy producers and their workforce.”

