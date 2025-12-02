Panda Express® Cozies Up with Compartés for Exclusive Line of Limited-Edition Chocolate Bars to Celebrate National Comfort Food Day

National Comfort Food Day Treat: Get a free Panda Express x Compartés Fortune Cookie Chocolate Bar with the purchase of any 2-item Panda Express Plate on December 5 at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Comfort Food Day and the season of giving, Panda Express® , the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S., and luxury chocolate brand Compartés have teamed up to release a one-of-a-kind collection of chocolate bars inspired by iconic Panda Express dishes.

On December 5, guests will receive a free Panda Express x Compartés Fortune Cookie Chocolate Bar with the purchase of any 2-item Panda Express Plate at participating locations. All four chocolate bars are also available for purchase for $11.95, and a special gift box set, which includes all four chocolate bars in premium packaging, is available for purchase for $49.95, exclusively at Compartes.com/pandaexpress while supplies last.

Full Circle Comfort – The Ultimate Comfort Food Collab

Chocolate is one of the most universally enjoyed indulgences, and comfort has always been the foundation of Panda’s bold, flavorful dishes. This one-of-a-kind culinary partnership blends the comforting emotions from a Panda meal plate with the decadence of chocolate to create a special, all-in-one sweet and savory treat for the coziest time of the year. The four exclusive chocolate bar flavors include:

The Original Orange Bar: A bold twist on Panda Express’ signature flavor, blending zesty orange bits and a hint of red chili flakes for a sweet-heat kick in creamy milk chocolate, finished with crispy rice for crunch. Honey Walnut Bar: Panda Express’ sweet-candied walnuts layered with crisp honeycomb and a touch of golden honey in a bar of silky white chocolate. Fortune Cookie Bar: A lucky bite of crushed Panda Express fortune cookies folded into creamy white chocolate - complete with a special fortune inside. Kung Pao Bar: A daring mix of Panda Express’ dried chili peppers, crunchy peanut bites, and flaky salt - all balanced in rich dark chocolate.





Panda Express & Compartés – Two LA, Family-Owned Brands Delivering Happiness and Joy

As Los Angeles-based, family-owned heritage brands, Panda Express and Compartés’ partnership celebrates creativity through new and playful flavor combinations. Together, they’re creating a new way for guests across the country to experience comfort and indulgence this holiday season.

“If there’s one thing we hope our guests feel when they visit Panda Express, it’s joy and comfort. That’s why partnering with Compartés -- a brand that shares our passion for quality and heritage -- was an easy yes,” said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Restaurant Group. “Both of our brands began with humble roots in Los Angeles and, over the years, have created our own kinds of comfort for our communities. Now, as two LA originals, we are thrilled to share this sweet collaboration with guests across the country, combining the comfort of Panda’s flavors with the craftsmanship of Compartés, bringing a playful indulgence that’s perfect for National Comfort Food Day.”

Driven by a passion for quality, artisan preparation, and delivering memorable, satisfying, and comforting food experiences, Panda Express and Compartés take pride in their shared mission of delivering moments of happiness and joy through craveable comfort food this holiday season.

“Compartés means ‘to share’ in Spanish, and that idea is really at the heart of this collaboration,” said Jonathan Grahm, CEO and Creative Director of Compartés. “Both of our brands have always shared a passion for creating joyful experiences through food. At Compartés, every chocolate bar is made by hand in small batches, and Panda takes that same care in their kitchens, cooking fresh, quality dishes in their woks throughout the day. Joining our crafts together felt completely natural. We hope these bars bring people the same sense of comfort and delight that inspired us to make them.”

Get your free Panda Express x Compartés Fortune Cookie Chocolate Bar with the purchase of any 2-item Panda Express Plate while supplies last on December 5.* For more details and to find a participating Panda Express near you, visit https://pandaex.press/compartes-pr , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

*On December 5, 2025, starting from each respective store’s opening time, receive a Fortune Cookie Compartes bar, while supplies last, when you make an in-store purchase of a Plate at participating Panda Express locations. For participating locations, visit https://pandaex.press/compartes-pr . Limit one (1) per person per order. Offer is extremely limited and offered on a first come, first serve basis. Premium charges may apply. Online and app purchases are not eligible. Offer is not valid on previous purchases and cannot be redeemed for cash, combined with other offers, or transferred or substituted. Offer may be modified or discontinued at any time. Any taxes on applicable purchases are the responsibility of the customer. Void where prohibited. Subject to all applicable laws.

