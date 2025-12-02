TransCore Secures First Tolling Contract in Australia for Sydney’s New Western Harbour Tunnel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore today announced it has been awarded a contract by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) to deliver its next-generation, multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling system for Sydney’s new Western Harbour Tunnel, a landmark infrastructure project designed to improve connectivity and reduce congestion in the city. This contract marks TransCore’s first tolling deployment in Australia and establishes the country’s first tagless, video-only tolling system, underscoring the strength of the company’s advanced video analytics technology.

Under the contract, TransCore will deliver its Infinity® Digital Lane System with advanced video analytics for vehicle detection, identification, and classification.

“This is a smart solution that will simplify the tolling process and reduce the costs of tag infrastructure. This technology is likely to be adopted on other toll roads and will help us to keep advancing a streamlined and sustainable toll network into the future,” said NSW Minister for Transport John Graham.

Utilizing video analytics with overhead detection for accurate vehicle identification and classification at highway speeds, Infinity eliminates the need for in-pavement sensors, simplifying maintenance and reducing costs. New machine learning capabilities further automate vehicle classification and image processing, reducing the need for manual intervention while increasing accuracy and lowering operating costs. “Drivers won’t need to change a thing. They’ll simply drive through knowing the latest technology is working behind the scenes to make their journey easier, faster and more reliable,” said NSW Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison.

In addition, TransCore will integrate its Infinity tolling technology with TfNSW’s existing back-office systems to enhance operational efficiency, interoperability, and the overall driver experience. “Transport for NSW conducted extensive industry engagement last year and we are excited to bring video-only tolling technology to Australia for the first time. This technology is already proven in Europe and North America, and this will simplify the customer experience in Sydney,” said NSW Motorways Interim Chief Executive Camilla Drover.

“This project is a forward-looking initiative, and we are proud to partner with Transport for New South Wales to bring our advanced tolling technology to one of the world’s premier cities,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “This contract award reflects the proven performance of our world-class technology and global delivery capability, and we are honored to help set a new standard for tolling in Sydney while supporting the State’s long-term mobility future.”

The Western Harbour Tunnel project represents a major industry milestone as the first deployment of tagless, video-only tolling in Australia. By eliminating the need for roadside tags and transponders, the solution reduces customer friction, simplifies account management, and integrates more seamlessly with TfNSW’s broader transport technology ecosystem. This approach was selected following a highly competitive procurement process, underscoring TransCore’s leadership in advanced video tolling worldwide.

TransCore’s tolling and back-office systems process billions of transactions annually and are trusted by transportation agencies in the U.S. and Middle East for their accuracy, scalability, and reliability.

TransCore is expected to complete equipment installation at the Western Harbour Tunnel in 2027, with tolling operations commencing in 2028. The Western Harbour Tunnel is a 6.5-kilometre motorway under construction that will connect the Rozelle Interchange to the Warringah Freeway near North Sydney, crossing under the Sydney Harbour between Birchgrove and Waverton. When completed, the tunnel is expected to improve journey times and ease congestion on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, supporting the city’s long-term growth and strengthening the resilience of its transport network.

This contract award represents an important step in TransCore’s international expansion, as the company continues to bring its proven tolling and mobility solutions to markets around the world.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative solutions for roadside tolling applications, congestion pricing, back office tolling account management, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lane systems, capturing billions of toll transactions annually and supporting the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

