TransCore Brings Advanced Tolling Solution to I-80 Solano Express Lanes, Enhancing Travel-Time Reliability

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore today announced the successful go-live of express lane operations along an 18-mile stretch of Interstate 80 (I-80) through Fairfield and Vacaville, marking the fourth express lane corridor TransCore has delivered for the Bay Area Infrastructure Financing Authority (BAIFA) since 2017.

“We’re excited to open the Solano I-80 Express Lanes. This project builds on our longstanding partnership with TransCore and advances our shared commitment to meaningful mobility improvements,” said Andrew Fremier, Executive Director, Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC).

Developed in partnership with the MTC, California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Solano Transportation Authority, the new I-80 Solano Express Lanes are designed to improve mobility, enhance travel-time reliability and support emergency response access along one of the Bay Area’s busiest regional corridors.

TransCore provided the tolling system integration for the corridor, deploying a proven roadside toll collection system that supports Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) and Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR). The system enables accurate detection and tolling for all Express Lane users, including carpools, vanpools, buses, motorcycles and solo drivers using FasTrak® or FasTrak Flex® tags.

TransCore’s technology also supports dynamic pricing along the corridor, allowing toll rates to adjust in real time based on traffic conditions. Overhead digital signs display current tolls for each zone, ensuring transparency and predictable pricing for drivers.

“Working alongside BAIFA, MTC, Caltrans and the Solano Transportation Authority, we’re helping to deliver more reliable trips for drivers on one of the region’s most important corridors,” said Whitt Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCore. “The latest I-80 project builds on nearly a decade of express lane deployments in the Bay Area and reflects our ongoing commitment in helping our customers manage congestion, improve safety and keep drivers and passengers moving.”

Operating daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., the new I-80 Solano Express Lanes convert existing carpool lanes into a managed lane system intended to reduce congestion and improve transit reliability for travelers heading to and from Sacramento, the Sierra Nevada, San Francisco and the North Bay.

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

