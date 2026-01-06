Delaware Department of Transportation and TransCore Launch New Tolling Back Office System to Enhance Statewide Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore today announced that the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has successfully gone live with the latest generation of TransCore’s Integrity® Back Office System, an upgrade that strengthens the reliability, accuracy, and scalability of Delaware’s statewide tolling and E-ZPass operations, while delivering new customer service enhancements that improve the overall user experience. The system went live on time according to the project schedule, and TransCore has already received system acceptance.

Built on more than a decade of iterative engineering and platform enhancement, Integrity is one of the most mature, trusted, and widely deployed tolling back office platforms in the U.S. The new deployment replaces DelDOT’s legacy system with a modern, cloud-capable architecture designed to process high transaction volumes with precision, adapt easily to policy and fee changes, and support the long-term evolution of the state’s tolling program.

TransCore and DelDOT have partnered for many years on E-ZPass customer service operations. The upgraded system consolidates toll processing, account management, image review, violations processing, and financial reporting into a unified, highly configurable platform that allows agencies to operate more efficiently and respond quickly to business needs.

“This upgrade improves the customer experience and has implemented important upgrades to how tolls are assessed and collected,” said Shanté Hastings, Secretary of Transportation of the Delaware Department of Transportation.

“Integrity represents the best of what our company delivers — proven technology designed to meet the demands of tolling today and into the future,” said Whitt Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCore. “DelDOT operates one of the most visible toll programs on the East Coast, and we’re proud to support them with a system that is both robust and built on a modern foundation that positions them for the next decade of tolling.”

The Integrity Back Office System includes several next-generation capabilities:

Enhanced customer self-service and intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) — Empowering drivers with advanced online and mobile tools for account management, payments, dispute resolution, and real-time notifications, complemented by a natural-language, AI-driven IVR system that streamlines support and reduces call center demand.

— Empowering drivers with advanced online and mobile tools for account management, payments, dispute resolution, and real-time notifications, complemented by a natural-language, AI-driven IVR system that streamlines support and reduces call center demand. Cloud-capable architecture — Re-architected to run in clustered, scalable Kubernetes environments, enabling seamless growth and high availability.

— Re-architected to run in clustered, scalable Kubernetes environments, enabling seamless growth and high availability. Proven stability and maturity — Strengthened by more than a decade of continuous platform enhancements and real-world agency deployments

— Strengthened by more than a decade of continuous platform enhancements and real-world agency deployments High configurability — Allowing agencies to adjust business rules, fees, and policies directly, reducing the need for code deployments or change orders.

— Allowing agencies to adjust business rules, fees, and policies directly, reducing the need for code deployments or change orders. Future-proof design — Modular architecture allows technology components such as databases or operating systems to be updated without replacing the entire system.

— Modular architecture allows technology components such as databases or operating systems to be updated without replacing the entire system. AI-ready framework — Built to support current and future AI-driven enhancements in customer service, reporting, and automation.





The Delaware deployment reflects TransCore’s broader strategy of evolving long-proven solutions with modern technology that delivers the accuracy, reliability, and performance agencies expect. DelDOT’s successful on-time go-live and system acceptance, achieved in accordance with the original project schedule, clearly demonstrate the platform’s capability to reliably support the state’s tolling operations for years to come.

“With every deployment, our goal is the same: deliver technology that agencies can trust to work day in and day out,” Hall added. “Integrity is the backbone of many of the most important tolling programs in the country, and we’re committed to ensuring it remains the most reliable, flexible, and forward-looking platform in the industry.”





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

