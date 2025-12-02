Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 5.5% and Value Reaching USD 1,336.01 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market is estimated to be valued at USD 918.42 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,336.01 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2032. This expansion is fueled by rising demand for outpatient services, continuous advancements in medical technology, and a global shift toward more cost-effective healthcare delivery models.

Global Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market Key Takeaways

Demand is anticipated to remain high for primary care services, with the target segment accounting for 45.2% of the market share in 2025.

Based on mode of delivery, in-clinic services segment is set to dominate the industry with a share of 35.3% by 2025.

In terms of therapeutic area, cardiology segment is slated to account for 23.2% of the global ambulatory healthcare services market share in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global market.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing ambulatory healthcare services market, capturing 24.3% of the global market share by 2025.

Growing Demand for Cost-effective Care Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest ambulatory healthcare services market analysis outlines major factors fueling industry growth. Rising demand for cost-effective care is one such prominent growth driver.

Rising healthcare expenses are pushing patients, employers, and insurers to seek more affordable treatment options. This is where ambulatory healthcare services step in, offering patients lower-cost alternatives to inpatient or hospital-based care.

Ambulatory healthcare services offer essential medical procedures at significantly lower costs compared to hospital-based care. Patients can also return home the same day, adding to the convenience. This growing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions is expected to drive strong growth in the ambulatory healthcare services market during the forecast period.

Reimbursement Challenges and High Infrastructure Costs Limited Market Growth

The global ambulatory healthcare services market outlook remains positive, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing popularity of outpatient care. However, reimbursement challenges and high infrastructure costs might slow down market growth to some extent.

Setting up ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and clinics requires a big investment in medical equipment, compliance systems, and skilled staff. This makes it difficult for new players to enter the market and limits growth in areas with fewer resources.

Also, many health insurance plans mainly cover inpatient care and offer limited reimbursement for outpatient or day-care procedures. This makes patients less likely to choose ambulatory services, which slows down market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Creating Lucrative Growth Avenues

The number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders is growing rapidly. According to the IDF, around 853 million people are expected to be living with diabetes by 2050. This rise will likely increase demand for ambulatory services, as more patients require regular check-ups, diagnostic tests, and follow-up care.

Ambulatory healthcare services are ideal for managing long-term illnesses because they are cost-effective and convenient. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to create significant growth opportunities for ambulatory healthcare service providers in the coming years.

Emerging Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market Trends

Growing shift towards outpatient care is a key growth-shaping trend in the ambulatory healthcare services market. There is global trend toward outpatient and same-day procedures due to technological advances, improved surgical methods, and patient convenience. This is expected to uplift demand for ambulatory healthcare services during the forecast period.

Expansion of telehealth and digital health solutions is creating a conducive environment for the ambulatory healthcare services market growth. Telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital diagnostics are expanding access to care, especially in ambulatory settings, and reducing the need for hospital visits.

Advancements in medical technology are expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Innovations in minimally invasive surgery, imaging, diagnostics, and health IT systems are enabling more complex procedures to be performed safely in ambulatory environments.

Analyst’s View

“The global ambulatory healthcare services industry is set to grow steadily, owing to rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, growing shift toward outpatient care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of telehealth and digital health technologies, and continuous advancements in medical technology,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market

Event Description and Impact Post-COVID Healthcare Infrastructure Transformation Description: Healthcare systems are increasingly transitioning to value-based care models focused on improving patient outcomes and reducing costs. Impact: This shift is driving greater demand for affordable outpatient services and preventive care delivery through ambulatory healthcare centers. Chronic Disease Management Description: The global rise in chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity has intensified the need for long-term care management programs. Impact: This trend is boosting demand for ambulatory chronic care services as well as creating new revenue opportunities for outpatient care providers. Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Revolution Description: Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are being integrated into diagnostics, remote monitoring, and clinical decision support systems. Impact: These innovations enhance the efficiency and accuracy of ambulatory care, reducing the need for specialist referrals as well as improving patient flow.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in ambulatory healthcare services market report include:

HCA Healthcare Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Universal Health Services Inc.

Surgery Partners Inc.

Encompass Health Corporation

Medical Facilities Corporation

Community Health Systems Inc.

Quorum Health Corporation

United Surgical Partners International (USPI)

HealthSouth Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care (Ambulatory services)

DaVita Inc.

Aspen Healthcare Ltd.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America (ASCOA)

Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) – Ambulatory Division



Key Developments

In June 2025, Universal Health Services (UHS) began using Hippocratic AI’s generative-AI healthcare agents to help with post-discharge patient follow-ups. The pilot started at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas and Texoma Medical Center in Texas to improve communication as well as support for patients after leaving the hospital.

In November 2024, Duly Health and Care partnered with Surgery Partners (SGRY) for outpatient ambulatory surgery centers. The partnership aims to improve patient access and enhance surgical care services in Illinois.

In September 2024, DaVita launched its 2024 edition of the DaVita Health Tour, a mobile health-screening and chronic-disease education program across U.S. communities. The tour offers free screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease risk, aiming to support underserved populations.

Market Segmentation

Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Primary Care Services

Specialty Care Services

Surgical Services

Diagnostic Services

Therapeutic Services

Emergency/Urgent Care Services

Mode of Delivery Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

In-Clinic Services

Telemedicine/Telehealth Services

Mobile Healthcare Services

At-Home Care Services

Therapeutic Area Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Ophthalmology

Gastroenterology

Dermatology

Dental

Oncology

Others (ENT, neurology, etc.)

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

General Health Check-ups

Chronic Disease Management

Preventive Care and Screening

Minor Surgical Procedures

Trauma and Emergency Cases

Maternity and Pediatric Care

Geriatric Care

Other (Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, etc.)

Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric



Facility Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Centers

Independent Ambulatory Care Centers

Group Practices/Physician Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Dialysis Centers

Specialty Clinics

Urgent Care Centers

Retail Clinics/Walk-In Clinics

Modality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Surgical Ambulatory Care

Non-Surgical/Medical Ambulatory Care

Ownership Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Corporate/Private-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Physician-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Government and Non-Profit Ambulatory Centers

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



