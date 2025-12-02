Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 5.5% and Value Reaching USD 1,336.01 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ambulatory Healthcare Service Market is estimated to be valued at USD 918.42 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,336.01 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2032. This expansion is fueled by rising demand for outpatient services, continuous advancements in medical technology, and a global shift toward more cost-effective healthcare delivery models.
Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8597
Global Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market Key Takeaways
Demand is anticipated to remain high for primary care services, with the target segment accounting for 45.2% of the market share in 2025.
Based on mode of delivery, in-clinic services segment is set to dominate the industry with a share of 35.3% by 2025.
In terms of therapeutic area, cardiology segment is slated to account for 23.2% of the global ambulatory healthcare services market share in 2025.
North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global market.
Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing ambulatory healthcare services market, capturing 24.3% of the global market share by 2025.
Growing Demand for Cost-effective Care Fueling Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest ambulatory healthcare services market analysis outlines major factors fueling industry growth. Rising demand for cost-effective care is one such prominent growth driver.
Rising healthcare expenses are pushing patients, employers, and insurers to seek more affordable treatment options. This is where ambulatory healthcare services step in, offering patients lower-cost alternatives to inpatient or hospital-based care.
Ambulatory healthcare services offer essential medical procedures at significantly lower costs compared to hospital-based care. Patients can also return home the same day, adding to the convenience. This growing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions is expected to drive strong growth in the ambulatory healthcare services market during the forecast period.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8597
Reimbursement Challenges and High Infrastructure Costs Limited Market Growth
The global ambulatory healthcare services market outlook remains positive, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing popularity of outpatient care. However, reimbursement challenges and high infrastructure costs might slow down market growth to some extent.
Setting up ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and clinics requires a big investment in medical equipment, compliance systems, and skilled staff. This makes it difficult for new players to enter the market and limits growth in areas with fewer resources.
Also, many health insurance plans mainly cover inpatient care and offer limited reimbursement for outpatient or day-care procedures. This makes patients less likely to choose ambulatory services, which slows down market growth.
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Creating Lucrative Growth Avenues
The number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders is growing rapidly. According to the IDF, around 853 million people are expected to be living with diabetes by 2050. This rise will likely increase demand for ambulatory services, as more patients require regular check-ups, diagnostic tests, and follow-up care.
Ambulatory healthcare services are ideal for managing long-term illnesses because they are cost-effective and convenient. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to create significant growth opportunities for ambulatory healthcare service providers in the coming years.
Emerging Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market Trends
Growing shift towards outpatient care is a key growth-shaping trend in the ambulatory healthcare services market. There is global trend toward outpatient and same-day procedures due to technological advances, improved surgical methods, and patient convenience. This is expected to uplift demand for ambulatory healthcare services during the forecast period.
Expansion of telehealth and digital health solutions is creating a conducive environment for the ambulatory healthcare services market growth. Telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital diagnostics are expanding access to care, especially in ambulatory settings, and reducing the need for hospital visits.
Advancements in medical technology are expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Innovations in minimally invasive surgery, imaging, diagnostics, and health IT systems are enabling more complex procedures to be performed safely in ambulatory environments.
Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8597
Analyst’s View
“The global ambulatory healthcare services industry is set to grow steadily, owing to rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, growing shift toward outpatient care, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of telehealth and digital health technologies, and continuous advancements in medical technology,” said a senior CMI analyst.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Ambulatory Healthcare Services Market
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Post-COVID Healthcare Infrastructure Transformation
|
|Chronic Disease Management
|
|Artificial Intelligence and Digital Health Revolution
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in ambulatory healthcare services market report include:
- HCA Healthcare Inc.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation
- Universal Health Services Inc.
- Surgery Partners Inc.
- Encompass Health Corporation
- Medical Facilities Corporation
- Community Health Systems Inc.
- Quorum Health Corporation
- United Surgical Partners International (USPI)
- HealthSouth Corporation
- Fresenius Medical Care (Ambulatory services)
- DaVita Inc.
- Aspen Healthcare Ltd.
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America (ASCOA)
- Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) – Ambulatory Division
Key Developments
In June 2025, Universal Health Services (UHS) began using Hippocratic AI’s generative-AI healthcare agents to help with post-discharge patient follow-ups. The pilot started at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas and Texoma Medical Center in Texas to improve communication as well as support for patients after leaving the hospital.
In November 2024, Duly Health and Care partnered with Surgery Partners (SGRY) for outpatient ambulatory surgery centers. The partnership aims to improve patient access and enhance surgical care services in Illinois.
In September 2024, DaVita launched its 2024 edition of the DaVita Health Tour, a mobile health-screening and chronic-disease education program across U.S. communities. The tour offers free screenings for diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease risk, aiming to support underserved populations.
Market Segmentation
Service Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Primary Care Services
- Specialty Care Services
- Surgical Services
- Diagnostic Services
- Therapeutic Services
- Emergency/Urgent Care Services
Mode of Delivery Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- In-Clinic Services
- Telemedicine/Telehealth Services
- Mobile Healthcare Services
- At-Home Care Services
Therapeutic Area Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Ophthalmology
- Gastroenterology
- Dermatology
- Dental
- Oncology
- Others (ENT, neurology, etc.)
Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- General Health Check-ups
- Chronic Disease Management
- Preventive Care and Screening
- Minor Surgical Procedures
- Trauma and Emergency Cases
- Maternity and Pediatric Care
- Geriatric Care
- Other (Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, etc.)
Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Pediatric
- Adult
- Geriatric
Facility Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hospital-Affiliated Ambulatory Centers
- Independent Ambulatory Care Centers
- Group Practices/Physician Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Dialysis Centers
- Specialty Clinics
- Urgent Care Centers
- Retail Clinics/Walk-In Clinics
Modality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Surgical Ambulatory Care
- Non-Surgical/Medical Ambulatory Care
Ownership Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers
- Corporate/Private-Owned Ambulatory Centers
- Physician-Owned Ambulatory Centers
- Government and Non-Profit Ambulatory Centers
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
Related Reports:
Global Ambulatory EHR Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032
Outpatient Clinics Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news